Kicking off homecoming with a tailgate

Gallery • 6 Photos Joel Carpio People gather around the Student Life Club table and eagerly wait for their turn to get their face painted in school colors.

The Associated Students of Cerritos College put together a tailgate for students, friends and family to enjoy before watching the Falcons take on the Citrus Owls in this year’s homecoming game on Oct. 21.

Located in the parking lot right outside the football field, people were invited to learn about campus clubs and student life, receive free items, and play games.

As you entered the event there was a sign-in table where you could receive a free meal ticket and Cerritos College shirt if you were one of the first 100 people there.

The event was a bit small but as you walked through there were plenty of clubs and other campus organizations to view.

Jorge Diaz, Director of the Inter-Club Council, discussed the importance of events like these and the way the students are in charge of putting them together.

“Students get to come together, especially on a Saturday,” said Diaz, “I know we have a lot of family events so hopefully they can come to this event and you know just have fun.”

Although the event didn’t have the biggest turnout, Diaz didn’t let that affect the way he and the others had fun.

He said, “I’m just happy that we were able to make it and clubs are supporting each other.”

Diaz emphasized the importance of students getting involved in school events like this one because of the memories they get to make and the people they get to meet.

Towards the back of the event was a popular table being run by Autumn Whetsell, Vice President of the Students for Life club, welcoming people and doing free face painting.

She talked about how she enjoys being a part of putting together events like this.

“I think that it’s super fun to come on out with everyone,” said Whetsell, “I think it’s a good way to get students to interact with each other and just have a good time making new friends.”

She is very welcoming along with the other club members and wants everyone to be able to come out and have a good time.

She said, “Come out, see what there is to do because the worst thing that could happen if you don’t come is that you miss out on a really cool game with free things, free food and some fun things to do.”

After the tailgate was over, the people who attended the event and were a part of the first 100 in attendance were invited to sit in a student section for the duration of the football game.

Friends and family then spent the next few hours cheering on the Falcons and being supportive of them no matter the score.