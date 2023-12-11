Student Programming Board spreads holiday cheer

The Student Programming Board held the Winter Wellness event for students to enjoy holiday festivities with friends on Nov. 7 from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Before the event kicked off there was a line extending to the outside of the Automotive Partners building waiting to get into the room for the holiday festivities.

As students waited for their turn to get in, different members of the SPB kept coming out and giving away little Cerritos College trinkets as they were running out of giveaway items quickly.

Turnout exceeded expectations according to a lot of the governing bodies in the student programming board.

Jorge Diaz, Board Chair of the SPB went more into how he and the rest of the SPB are excited that many students showed up and why they decided to host an event that allowed everyone to participate in the holiday festivities.

“I’m super glad that people were able to show up, especially to an indoor event,” Diaz said, “We just wanted a small event where everyone can just relax, sit down and chill to decorate some cookies.”

Within a matter of minutes, the SPB ran out of blankets, goodies and giveaways almost immediately due to the exceeded turnout of the event.

Students made their way into the room and grabbed something from the different stations the SPB had organized for them.

The student programming board had different stations that ranged from snacks, drinks, cookies and ornament decorating and with different goodies to give away.

The festivities kicked off and many got right to decorating from their choice of a cookie or ornament.

Students then grabbed a seat and began to mingle, eat, and decorate their cookies or ornaments.

Christmas music softly played in the background with a fake fireplace projected onto a screen to give the room a festive ambience.

About 40-50 students attended the event enjoying snacks and music.

Student Health Services was invited to participate and have a table that informed students more about the services SHS has to offer at the event.

Bernadette Reyes, a licensed therapist with SHS explained how she thought participating in these types of events helps them outreach to more students on campus.

“I think it definitely does [help] because we’ve thrown a couple of events and haven’t had too many folks come over so, I literally ran out of bags in like five minutes,” Reyes said.

“It’s just easier because folks are coming here and are just getting informed, a lot of folks don’t know what resources are free for them at Cerritos,” Reyes continued.

Chatter was all you could hear in the room as students continued to decorate their cookies or ornaments with smiles on their faces.

Emily Pita, a psychology major, expressed how this has been her favorite event Cerritos College has had to offer so far this semester.

Pita said, “This has been my favorite event so far because it makes me feel closer to [my] friends. I get to just come here, forget what I’m going through and create new memories for the holidays.”