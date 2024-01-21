Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Shohei Ohtani giving Mike Trout a high five as he walks into the dugout. Photo credit: KA Sports Photos

Angels Owner Arte Moreno is holding back the Halos

2
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Julio Urias: No Felony Charges in Recent Case

3
The official movie poster of the Netflix original movie “LIFT.” Photo credit: Netflix

“LIFT” lifted no one’s expectations

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Cerritos College needs more healthy food options on campus

Byline photo of Adrienne Fajardo
Adrienne Fajardo, Staff WriterJanuary 21, 2024
A+student+eats+alone+in+a+cafeteria.+Photo+credit%3A+Alamy+Stock+Photo
A student eats alone in a cafeteria. Photo credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Cerritos College has limited food options available to students across campus.

Many students believe that the college should offer more meals that are inclusive and, nutritious.

The food court has a few options to eat from including, La Mesa and The Blender where you can get breakfast and lunch.

La Mesa serves pancakes, breakfast burritos, chicken fingers, and burgers.

The menu has healthy food options like the Garden Panini and while it’s full of veggies, ideal for vegetarians, it is not fit for vegans or someone who eats keto or has a gluten intolerance.

Other menu items include salads, an acai bowl from The Blender, and their many smoothie options.

Students without dietary restrictions have endless options for what to eat while on campus.

There are more grab-and-go snack options than actual meals on campus.

The Culinary Arts Cafe which is open Tuesday-Thursday has a menu that offers higher quality meals with whole foods and better ingredients. With the constant changes on the menu, it is unclear when they will offer food that fits within student’s diets.

More nutritious food is not the only concern for the food options here on campus.

Other food options are important for people with dietary restrictions such as Vegetarian/Vegan, Lactose intolerance, Gluten Intolerance, Peanut Allergies, and Religious food restrictions.

You would think the campus would have more than what La Mesa and the Culinary Cafe have to offer.

Darlene Espinoza, a Political Science major, says “I get that we’re just a community college but even another small option would be good”

Students here spend a lot of time on campus and should always have a food option that fits within their diet.

“I don’t see any options for vegan or gluten-free food, when you go to a restaurant the menu always has a V and GF, it doesn’t have it here on campus,” says Danika Yi, Culinary Arts major.

Should the campus open a new cafe? Should they add new menu options?

“I feel that there should be some other resources outside the food court maybe throughout campus so they can offer other options for students”, says Culinary Arts Chef Instructor, Maria Zambrano.

Zambrano mentions that the Cerritos culinary program does do its best at trying to accommodate and it has been improving over the years. “They offer vegan and vegetarian options and do their best to accommodating to any type of allergens”, said Zambrano.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Adrienne Fajardo, Staff Writer
Adrienne Fajardo is a staff writer for Talon Marks. Outside of reporting she enjoys going on hikes, listening to  music and painting. She plans to transfer to Cal State Fullerton to further her education in Journalism.
More to Discover
More in News
Left to right: Aya Aoki, Dr. Jose Fierro, Chelsea Van Doornum, Toni Grijalva and Amber Douglas Photo credit: Edward Fernandez
On the President's time
Student write down what she is most proud of at the celebration station. Photo credit: Ifeoma Utom
It's the Little Things that Matter
Students painting and decorating their ornaments or cookies.
Student Programming Board spreads holiday cheer
Santa shaking a little girls hand while they are both seated.
Santa and Franco Falcon share joy to all
Cerritos College Social Worker Angela Williams engages with students and informs them on the coping kit.
Give your stress away with Student Health Services
Lyndsey Lefebvre, English instructor, lightening the mood while advocating for covered health insurance for part-time faculty, Nov. 15.
Part-time faculty members still advocating for health benefits
More in Top Stories
Miah Nayback driving threw Pasadena defense
Lady Falcon's win in final seconds
Everett May driving into the paint with Bryce Townsend from LACC guarding Photo credit: Michael Delgado
Cerritos walk through LACC in 30 point victory
Album Cover for american dream, by 21 Savage Photo credit: Sony Music Entertainment
"american dream" was a success for 21 Savage
The official movie poster of the Netflix original movie “LIFT.” Photo credit: Netflix
“LIFT” lifted no one’s expectations
Movie poster for Mean Girls (2024) Photo credit: Paramount Pictures
Mean Girls (2024): So Not Fetch
Shohei Ohtani giving Mike Trout a high five as he walks into the dugout. Photo credit: KA Sports Photos
Angels Owner Arte Moreno is holding back the Halos

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in