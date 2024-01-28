Cerritos College
Club Rush Spring 2024: Bigger and better than before

Byline photo of Andrew Pilani
Byline photo of Edward Fernandez
Andrew Pilani and Edward FernandezJanuary 28, 2024
People+talking+at+the+beginning+of+the+Club+Rush.+Photo+credit%3A+Andrew+Pilani
People talking at the beginning of the Club Rush. Photo credit: Andrew Pilani

Cerritos College students were amazed by all the new clubs recruiting in the Student Center on Tuesday.

“This semester is way better,” Philene Ramos had to say in comparison to last semester’s Club Rush.

The first-year hospitality major continued, “There’s a lot more clubs and a lot more student engagement. There’s even a food truck!”

The Habit rolled one out just for the event. Students who spoke to at least three clubs could redeem a free meal.

One of the standout clubs from the rush was the Student Alliance for Equality club, more commonly known as the S.A.F.E. club, which focuses on being an inclusive space for the LGBTQ community and giving opportunities to learn about it.

“We educate and create a safe space for anyone who wishes to learn about the community or is part of the community,” Alex Estrada, a member of the club, said.

Estrada, a biology major, also noted how much they love being able to learn about the stuff they never knew.

Andrew Pilani
Andrew Blanquel and another member of the Anime Club at the Club Rush.

The S.A.F.E. club meets from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month and plans to have a movie night soon.

The Cerritos Humanitarian Club aims to “make national and global impacts by addressing civil rights issues,” according to the club’s president, Ashley Yim.

They meet every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in room 105 of the Liberal Arts building. Their first monthly meeting is for presentations on a social issue, their second is spent watching a film on the social issue, the third is dedicated to writing to people in positions of power, signing petitions and planning boycotts and the fourth meeting is a rest and relaxation period to better familiarize themselves with their peers.

The Humanitarian Club is currently planning a fundraiser in support of Palestine sometime this semester.

On the other side of the rush, the Engineering Technology Club’s Anthony Bueno, an engineering major, Andrio Achas, a computer science major and the club leader, and several other members demonstrated the robots that they use in competitions.

The Engineering Technology Club meets on Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in room 227 of the Physical Science and Technology building.

Just down the aisle of the Engineering Technology Club, the Cerritos College Artists were demonstrating their work and bringing new members into their club.

The art club meets on Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. in room 237 of the Fine Arts building and spends its time working on art projects and building relationships.

“We’re here to unleash everyone’s inner creative side,” Zyanya Ramirez, a member of the art club, said, “We want to help everybody, whether you’re an art major or not, and basically build a community for everyone.”

Tim Bowen, a speech-language, pathology aide student, noted that clubs should offer programs that students are interested in, that relate to their personal life or that can benefit their future.

To join a club, students must go to the FalconSync website, sign in, find a club and press join.

This seemingly peaceful event was also host to an act of vandalism against the anti-abortion club, Students for Life at Cerritos, which had two of their signs and a serape damaged by an, as of yet, unknown individual.

 

 

About the Contributors
Andrew Pilani, Staff Writer
Andrew Pilani is an inquisitive staff writer for Talon Marks covering politics and general goings on. He’s interested in investigative journalism and exposing public corruption. Outside of journalism, Andrew spends his time being a guinea pig for his cosmetologist brother, perusing his 3k+ music playlist, and keeping up with schoolwork. “It'll be done in time,” were his last words before missing a deadline.
Edward Fernandez, Staff Writer
Edward Fernandez is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering arts and entertainment and community news. Aside from reporting, Fernandez enjoys reading and hiking. He hopes to transfer to Cal State Fullerton in the Fall.
