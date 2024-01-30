Unidentified Driver Flees Scene After Striking Innocent Teen

Cerritos College
Byline photo of Ifeoma Utom
Ifeoma Utom, Co-News EditorJanuary 30, 2024
Passenger of the hit and run waits near her car as police officials gather more information on the crime Photo credit: Ifeoma Utom

A student of a nearby high school was struck by a vehicle Monday around 3:30 p.m. while crossing the street on the 91 exit ramp on Studebaker Road, the driver behind the wheel fled the scene.

The passenger in the vehicle going just by first name Katelynn, age 25, said she and her ex partner that was driving the car, who goes by street name ‘Mook” were in a heated argument when the accident occurred.

The two were seemingly arguing over what time Knott’s Berry Farm closed as they had intentions of going to the amusement park for birthday celebrations.

Katelynn said while leaving and entering on the freeway the suspect became enraged and verbally abusive swerving lanes and threatening her life.

“I told him to get out of my car and he refused,” Katelynn said “ and the whole time he was saying he was going to have somebody come fuck me up.”

Katelynn said as they were exiting off the 91 ramp she saw children crossing the street and told the suspect to stop the car, the suspect refused resulting in the hit and run of the student.

“I told him to stop, please stop, cause I knew the kids were crossing the street, I saw them running,” Katelynn said “and he hit one of the kids that were running unfortunately.”

Katelynn said after the suspect hit the student he then drove up to the parking lot of Ivy Park at Cerritos and fled the scene on foot onto Cerritos College campus.

The two had only been together for no more than a couple of weeks according to Katelynn yet things have taken a very drastic turn.

“He takes my car, I let him do whatever…he knows what he’s doing,” Katelynn said.

She said, “I can take accountability over who I picked [as a partner] but I can’t take accountability for what he does…you just almost killed a kid, you put a kid’s life in danger and I have a kid so I’m not wrong for my mother instincts kicking in.”

Police officials were called and present on the scene, they are still in search of the suspect giving very little information on the incident.

Officer Mauricio Villasenor, giving short answers, vaguely recounted the incident and said the student involved in the accident is doing fine.

“They got off the freeway , there were kids crossing, he didn’t stop, I guess he hit a kid but the kids are okay right now, they are at the high school,” Villasenor said.

Police are in search of a 5-foot-10-inches male of African-American descent with dreadlocks who was last seen running on foot in between the cross streets of Studebaker and New Falcon Way.

 

Ifeoma Utom, Co-News Editor
Ifeoma Utom is the co-news editor for Talon Marks covering all things news related on Cerritos College campus. When she is not news reporting, Ifeoma loves to enjoy a nice book to read or hanging out with her friends. She writes poetry in her spare time and enjoys the fine arts of opera and ballet. Ifeoma will graduate this spring semester and plans to take some time off to travel and explore what the world has to offer.
