Students gathered to meet the universities

Byline photo of Joel Carpio
Joel Carpio, Managing EditorMarch 2, 2024
Representative+of+National+University+talking+and+explaining+to+a+student+about+their+university.+Photo+credit%3A+Joel+Carpio
Representative of National University talking and explaining to a student about their university. Photo credit: Joel Carpio

Students gathered as the Cerritos College Transfer Center held their annual spring university fair on Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Over 30 colleges and universities showed up in the student center to give students who were interested in transferring more information and resources about their college or university.

A wide range of different universities set up tables and arranged a booth for students, CSUDH, Long Beach State, Grand Canyon University, UCLA, Azusa Pacific University, USC and Biola University were a few in attendance.

Many students walked into the student center and were met with help from people from the transfer center who signed them up, explained what they could do and gave them a card they needed to get signed for a free Habit burger.

The card consisted of getting a signature from a UC, CSU and a private school once that was completed they were able to get a free burger from The Habit food truck they had parked outside.

Vanessa Salas, a success coach, explained more about what the card was for and what you’d get if you completed it.

“These are for our students, you’re going to fill out your information then you’re going to visit different reps then you turn this in and you’ll get a free burger, fries and a drink,” said Salas.

Joel Carpio
Students walking around the student center to talk to different representatives while the representatives explain to the students at their table.

The student center was crowded with people, about 75 to 100 students showed up to the event and all interacted with different university representatives.

Brittany Lundeen, a transfer counselor, spoke about why she thinks this event specifically where universities come to Cerritos Colleges students helps them decide where they’re going to transfer to.

“I think it does cause ultimately not everybody has transportation to get to the universities, especially those that are a little bit farther away,” Lundeen said.

She continued and said, “This gives students an opportunity to explore a little bit more and see if they want to make that extra effort to go to the campus and check it out.”

Jennifer Rodriguez, a psychology major, went on to explain that she thinks the university has helped her find a university to transfer to.

“I’m for sure getting a lot of information I didn’t know about the schools,” Rodriguez said, “I am trying to transfer to a private university so I’m also getting to learn about the scholarships they’re offering which has been very helpful,”

The transfer center didn’t let students walk on an empty stomach as they talked with representatives of different universities and they had a table full of snacks for students to take.

After getting the card completely signed, droves of students walked out of the student center and created a long line along The Habit food truck awaiting their free meal.

Cerritos College’s Transfer Center is set to host yet another university fair in the coming fall semester for student who missed out on the spring fair.

About the Contributor
Joel Carpio, Managing Editor
Joel Carpio is the Managing, Co-Sports, & Co-Social Media Editor for Talon Marks, he enjoys playing sports, listening to music, and is an avid fan of the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Kings, and LAFC. He is planning on transferring to San Diego State University and earn his bachelors degree in Journalism. In the future he wants to be a sports broadcaster.
