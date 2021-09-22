Trustees must mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone on campus

Check-in stations are placed throughout Cerritos College to ensure that students and staff do not have symptoms of COVID-19. The Board of Trustees will mandate the COVID vaccine or a weekly negative test on Oct. 1, 2021. Photo credit: Vincent Medina

The Cerritos College Board of Trustees needs to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students and faculty on campus to protect them from being hospitalized or becoming one of the 676,000 people who have died from the virus.

Studies conducted by the CDC and the FDA prove that the vaccine is effective against COVID and the Delta variant.

A mandate is essential at Cerritos College because of the vulnerable students and faculty on campus.

The elderly, people with auto-immune diseases, kidney disease and neurological disorders are likely to die from the virus. However, if the vulnerable are vaccinated, they will be less likely to succumb to the disease.

Since the college campus reopened for 50% in-person learning in August, 42 cases were found on campus as of Sept. 22. President Jose Fierro says this was expected and anticipates the college will see more cases on campus throughout the semester.

Mandating the vaccine is crucial to protect everyone on campus so the college does not return to remote learning.

Those who argue against the mandate say that the vaccine is pointless since vaccinated people can still contract COVID.

However, the CDC recently found that fully vaccinated people are eight times less likely to contract the virus and are 25% less likely to die or become hospitalized.

Critics of the mandate also argue that being vaccinated does not stop someone from spreading the virus, but that is not entirely accurate either.

According to an additional study by the CDC, a fully vaccinated person can spread the virus for a less amount of time than an unvaccinated person.

COVID-19 survivors argue that they have developed a natural immunity to the virus and do not need the vaccine. However, their claim was also proven false by the CDC.

After conducting a study in Kentucky among unvaccinated people who previously contracted COVID, the CDC found that they are twice as likely to be reinfected with the virus than fully vaccinated people.

Anti-mandate supporters also try to use their freedom as Americans to argue against the vaccine requirement.

The supporters are clearly unfamiliar with American history, as vaccine mandates were required throughout history in the U.S.

During the revolutionary war, George Washington required the continental army to be vaccinated against smallpox.

Currently, vaccine mandates are supported by the judicial system, as numerous courts have upheld the mandate.

While the vaccine contains the possibility of adverse side effects, doctors have stated that the same effects would be worse if a person contracted the actual virus.

Simply put, the pros out way the cons.

The same people who argue against the vaccine are the same individuals who use their last breath to beg for the shot before they are connected to a ventilator or die.

The purpose of the mandate is to protect people from dying. While not every vaccine is 100% effective, it may bring a fully vaccinated person relief to know that the odds of survival are in his or her favor.

Fully vaccinated people who catch COVID know that the odds of their death are low, the odds of hospitalization are low and there is a less likely chance they will die gasping for breath or connected to a ventilator.

The Cerritos College Board of Trustees has approved the plan to implement a soft vaccine mandate starting Oct. 1. Students and staff have the option to show proof of vaccination or show evidence of a weekly negative COVID-19 test.

If they refuse after 30 days, students may be removed from their classes and suspended indefinitely. In addition, staff who refuse will be placed on administrative leave without pay and subject to disciplinary action.

In its upcoming meeting on Oct. 6, the board will vote to approve a full vaccine mandate starting Jan. 1, 2022.

Under this policy, students and faculty will no longer have the option to show a negative test and must show proof of vaccination.

Some faculty and community members threatened to sue the college, but legal precedent shows their efforts will be futile.

The Cerritos College Board of Trustees must pass the full implementation of the vaccine mandate at its Oct. 6 meeting to protect everyone on campus and for the community’s well-being.