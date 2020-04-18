Off The Field podcast: Quarantine

Open in Spotify

Derrick

Hello, and welcome to off the field. I’m Derrick.

Luis

I’m Luis

Rob

Rob Scott.

Derrick

Go ahead Rob do You want to introduce today’s topic.

Rob

Today we want to talk about off the field, pretty much talking about how the NBA using 2K a horse. Yeah, other companies that’s using different creative ways of for your entertainment.

Luis

Right. And I mean, even the NHL, Baseball . And, ha, no. NASCAR has gotten into it with Has eight a whole separate topic. Speaking when your true colors come out, I guess in one of those sports player cases that separate topics separate time. But I think it’s a well done distraction. From watching the same thing on the Same channel by channel. It’s the same it’s repetitive at that point.

Derrick

Yeah,

Luis

yeah.

Rob

I mean, I’ve seen so far is that call me bias. If not, I’m a basketball player. Basketball have way more avenues that they can go to than a lot of sports like baseball. It’s hard to put on your own Home Run Derby football. It’s hard to do like a QB challenge. Same as soccer. At least with basketball. You have horse was been on ESPN lately.

Derrick

Did you get a chance to watch it, Rob.

Rob

Yeah, I watched a couple of it. On Easter Sunday. It was Paul Pierce against Zack Lavine . Chris Paul, I forget the girl’s name from the Chicago sky. I think it was like to

Derrick

Tamika something.

Rob

No, no, no Tamika Catchings was against Michael Conley. I know that. It was another girl. She was from Chicago sky. I forget her name. I know she was number 14. But yeah, it was her Chris Paul. That was actually That to me was the best matchup of the day.

Derrick

Yeah,

Rob

because she has sat down on the post area and she banked The shot in and I guess that was a shot of the day because nobody else was more creative than that. And she forced Chris Paul to get a letter because he couldn’t make the shot. And so a lot of different creativity ways a lot of players are doing it. Trey young has been in both the two k tournament and a horse tournament. He failed to cater made and survive passes second or third round I believe it was

Luis

Yeah.

Rob

But and then he didn’t survive in the first round in the Horse tournament. He lost the NBA legend NBA champion, Chauncey Billups who played forPistons Celtics and Denver Nuggets. So showing you that a lot of creativity, how players go approach the game of basketball far as 2k. One player that we all found out that’s very smart is Patrick Beverley. Even though I don’t really like Patrick Beverley. I’m more of a Laker fan, but it shows his smarts in basketball. Although his commentary during the game shows a how creative a lot of players are, when it comes to the horse games like a Michael Conley was he got a different ways I okay, so she’s playing outdoors and it’s very windy Indiana, and I’m inside of a gym so let me use my jump shot to my advantage. You know, I like I like seeing chess games like that inside of a original game

Luis

right naw and with you both talking about sports got me thinking about. The mini game I guess, of playing around the world.

Derrick

Yep,

Rob

yeah,

Derrick

exactly. That. Yeah, me too. I think I think one of the things that I really liked was that in NASCAR, remember the guy that got hurt?

Luis

Yeah,

Derrick

he actually got back into doing what they call it. Like verger virtual driving.

Luis

Yeah.

Derrick

You know. So that’s how he’s been actually been able to, you know, get back into driving. So I think that’s, that’s pretty awesome. Are there any

Rob

news on the on the road of NASCAR? Did y’all hear about the racer who said the N word?

Luis

Thats what I was referring to,

Derrick

oh, okay.

Rob

Yeah.And he even knew he was live and then Right apology about it saying that I Oh, I’m sorry. I should never said that. But you even know he was live. And you’re still saying that and that raises a lot of eyebrows right there.

Derrick

Yeah.

Luis

Yeah. I mean, We all know thoughts of the fan base When NASCAR comes. It’s all confederate flags The good old boys in air quotes and I mean they come from guys who use to boot lay and alcohol moonshine. So during prohibition and so I mean that’s one thing in history that they are fighting to shake off but here it’s the reminder of just who they are as hard as they might not want to portray that reality and still it comes up and now we have his name is Kyle Larson and the There almost programmed apologies. Oh I apologized What are you apologizing for? The fact that you got caught or the fact that the whole world heard it or for what? Exactly?

Rob

Yeah. And also his apology was very very very pathetic to me.

Luis

Yeah.

Rob

I mean he made it seem like he just didn’t really care obviously we all know what NASA is, you know, like you said the correct confederate flag sport, more Southern mentality over there. So sadly that there’s pretty much not gonna be any consequences that’s going to come out of it. You know, we’re always going to get away with a slap on the wrist until something new comes.

Luis

Right. Wait for the next headline to distract people.

Derrick

Yeah. I mean, it’s it’s it’s pretty bad. It would be almost like LeBron James saying something. And then you go, Rob, that would just everybody just be like, What the heck?

Luis

Yeah,

Rob

but the difference is that if LeBron James said something, like, for example, when he said about the news about President Trump, and you notice how the whole news market wanted to make LeBron James a victim number one and offer something that’s just based off his his own opinion how the President of the United States is doing which is freedom of speech, per se. Right now this is something completely different this person is demeaning an entire race because you know, what our ancestors went through. And you could argue that his freedom speech as well. But we all want do you all have to realize is that we do have freedom of speech, but we’re not free of the consequences. What follows after the speech you just said, and let that have been a LeBron James or a Obama or whoever of any different race, creed or religion. They would have got exposed slap on the wrist hate it and outcast. Right let this person from a sepcific area of a different minority say it and nothing. brushes off the shoulder.

Luis

Yeah. No kinks in the no wounds on his glass, not like it never even happened.

Derrick

Yep,

Rob

yeah. So let’s switch gears here. We are talking about sports, second tier sports per se. That’s off the field. Another sport that is off the field is World Wrestling Entertainment sports entertainment. I’ve seen a lot of people know it as the WWE right? They just became an essential business in the state of Florida. And they’re able to continue on live shows at their Performance Center which is in Orlando, Florida. Obviously in front of no audience at all

Luis

right.

Rob

Are you guys for that or against it?

Luis

Oh, well Me personally I find it hard to maintain. Well obviously your wrestling so there is no space for social distancing. But thats another can of worms. So the governor and him not being completely on board with a thought of social distancing and all of the guidelines that we are all living under.

Rob

Yeah. One thing I could say about it. I’m for it. Not just because you know, me being a fan I want to watch WWE weekly.

Luis

Right?

Rob

If you guys don’t don’t know, on April 15 WWE had released 30 superstars or talent due to pay cuts because you know are the current pandemic so a lot of people have lost their jobs far as a Finley who used to be a wrestler, but he was a backstage producer to help with the shows. A well known referee that a lot of people in the wrestling community likes witch was Mike keota. He’s been there since The Rock was their

Luis

years

Rob

That’s all he got fired. And a lot of people know this wrestler. If not, they probably heard of him. Kurt Angle who was an Olympic gold medalist in 1996 games. famously known as he won that medal with a broken neck, he got fired. And he just became a Hall of Famer, he just came back two years, two, three years ago. And he was transitioning into a backstage presence as well as a producer. And, you know, WWE needed to save a lot of money. They just by those 30 firings, they saved $703,000 on firing those people. Uh, you know, lots of times, I think is the worst time to get fired. You can go outside and beyond your control.

Luis

Right.

Rob

But, you know, for the sake of his business, he had to do what he has to do. And I’m pretty sure those 30 people who got fired are very, very, very talented. They have great credentials. And I’m pretty sure they won’t be unemployed for too long.

Luis

Oh no Kurt Angle I mean,. How big was he? during the 2000s during the 2010s with TNA when he switched over

Rob

Yep.

Luis

And was a champion in both. And with him coming back and getting fired I mean it there’ll be if he’s not hired by someone by now. He’ll definitely get picked up by someone from somewhere

Rob

yeah

Derrick

yeah I mean something I was reading earlier was that you know how the XFL They got rid of everything. So now shut down.

Rob

Same owner Vince McMahon.

Derrick

Yeah. So he’s filling for bankruptcy for that.

Luis

Right.

Derrick

Right. But the trip is is also advising Trump on what to do with the economy.

Luis

Yeah, I see it. It’s I joke. I mean, how are you taking advice from a person who fail in creating a Football NFL alternative two times and I mean, it. I know money connects and both But, and oh, and his wife is Linda McMahon who works in his cabinet. And I mean, there are some things and you can’t make and this would be an example of that

Rob

yeah. Also to you know, instead of just like keep shooting him down Let me see it from his eyes. He’s been through a lot this year because especially Vince McMahon all know XFL was his creation. Last losing a ton of money because of no fans, ticket sales and obviously the TV sales are off now. And then WrestleMania was in the beginning of the month of April. I think April 4, was it?

Luis

Yeah,

Rob

it was supposed to be live in Tampa, Florida inside the Raymond James Stadium where the Buccaneers play. Obviously, that got canceled out. So if you look at all the money he had to spend out just to get those events up and running, and not to have anything happen with it. Only thing he’s surviving off of is right now, TV ratings, merchandise, sales and other things just like that.

Luis

Right.

Rob

I’m remembering hearing from ESPN. One of the analysts was saying, you know, fan presents don’t have to really be out no sports to, you know, make the sport. Yes, it does. That’s a utter lie. If you think that the fans have nothing to do with the sports, I mean, we’re the ones who help the athletes get that momentum. Get that energy and feel. And we’re the ones that put money in their pockets. As much as they want to disagree with that, as much as they want to argue that is true. Fans needs to be at these venues. Obviously, they’re trying to get up and running because they want to get back to their somewhat normal lives, even though there’s no fan experience. We’re all for that, but do not demean the fans will make us seem like we’re nothing. You know, I’m saying, right. That’s what a lot of, you know, rich billionaires think that we’re nothing. We’re just random people who lives in the same world as they are, but they’re above us. No, right, everybody. Let’s look at it like this. When you were a kid, you’re in your backyard. you’re counting down those final seconds to take that final shot goal or touchdown. And after you score it was the one sound effect you make the fans right?

Luis

Awwwww

Rob

Exactly. So do not demean the fans. Not Say we’re worth nothing that sports cannot go on without us. That’s an utter lie. I don’t know how or why would you say something like that?

Luis

No, I agree. I mean, just piggybacking off you and your words. I mean, were the fans who that players feed off of get their energy from, from the roar of the crowd. I mean, and it pumps some up to do better. I remember still Puig hitting his home run in the World Series and who was Right behind him. Kobe

Rob

Kobe was one of us a fan.

Luis

Yeah,

Rob

exactly. Exactly. One thing also like he said, we’re me and you Louis is both Dodger fans and we all knows Dodger fans. We are very non political when it comes to our Dodger game as far as we will say, well, we want to say to the visiting team or visiting fans, and that in a way helps us lift our team up. I mean, we can count on we can’t even count on our hands how many times the Dodgers needed that fan support. Just look at Kenley Jansen, for per se our closing pitcher. Now obviously in recent years, he haven’t been the all star as he was back in 2017 or 16. But he gets jammed up a lot. Sometimes we get to run around before is not looking our way. But you know, we remind them who they are what they play for. And now without that fan experience, what’s going on with our Dodgers? Or if I’m another team, what’s gonna go on with the Yankees? What’s gonna go on with the San Francisco Giants and, and etc? You know, I’m saying so we play a very big role. I mean, we are not the superstars of the game, but we help make the game we play a very key role.

Luis

We are unnamed team member.

Rob

Yeah.

Derrick

So let’s let’s end with this last thing about what the governor said yesterday that there will be no sports. Nope. Okay. No support in California for the rest of the year. What do you guys think about that?

Rob

safety precautions as much as we hate to say it, there’s still people who are in beds that need help. We’re still having families that are you know, slowly dying away. And I don’t see how we can have some type of entertainment or have athletes on the field while this is still going on. As right now the biggest play in the world is uh, you know, do as best as you can and help each other out. And, you know, help out, donate. You know, no, give as best as you possibly can through this pandemic. I don’t really like Michael willbon from ESPN said a lot. He said he don’t. He don’t understand why we’re baseball team to resume. He don’t care that we could possibly have a Dodgers versus Yankees World Series. Within a couple of months. He said there’s still people dying. There’s still people suffering from this pandemic. There should be no sports going on for the rest of the year until we figure this out.

Derrick

What do you think

Luis

no piggybacking once again piggybacking off Rob I agree. That sports should take a backseat to the world that’s going on right now and these are UnPresidented that no one knows what tomorrow. Holds so I think that it’s best that we all sit in our seats as bored as mundane as it may feel and watching better reground re add, rerun or watch some MMA since you asked to see his supposedly comeing for May fourth

Rob

Actually, the reruns actually been very useful. You just got to know how to use the reruns.

Derrick

Yes,

Rob

I’m a coach. I coach obviously Paramount high school. And yesterday, they show both of the Lakers last two championships with Kobe Bryant 2009 and 2010 and my basketball players I sent them an assignment to watch the game and watch out for a couple players per se like Paul Pierce Andrew Bynum Dwight Howard Lamar Odom, Derek Fisher, Rondo, das and so watch those players to see how their game can translate to your game and I told him, give me information what that player did in the game. And then I gave them information like okay, so you could take what this player did. Let’s say have a we have a Derek Fisher we all know Derek Fisher was a hard nosed point guard, great leadership command on the court. Now I tell my player now everything he did in the game was for a reason. All the angles, he’s out on the court, he’s there for a reason. He knows where he is to go. He always looking for other gaps. He’s looking for a passing angle or he’s looking for a shot to get off or somewhere else to dribble the ball to to get somebody else open. So now we can translate That’s your game. And we can use this to help us be able to propel and our season and help win more games. So

Derrick

yeah, so this has been off the Field . I’m Derrick

Luis

I’m louis

Rob

Rob Scott.

Derrick

I will see you guys next week.