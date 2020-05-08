Off the Field: Manny Ramirez is at it again

One of the biggest names when it comes to baseball might be attempting his third (or is it fourth?) comeback to professional baseball by way of Chinese Taipei.

With a statistics line of 2,574 hits, 555 home runs and a 0.312 batting average over 19 seasons in MLB, soon to be 48-year-old Manny Ramírez seems to be looking to latch onto one of the five teams in the Chinese professional baseball league.

Yes, “Mannywood”, as he was better known locally around the Los Angeles area during the 2008 season.

The same Manny who was a free agent the 08-09 offseason, when at a press conference at Camelback Ranch proclaiming “I’m back” to the press.

That same Manny who would do such a feat as he did on July 22, 2009, when he would hit a pinch-hit grand slam on his own bobblehead giveaway night, and after leaving the fans asking for not one but two curtain calls.

That same Manny who sometimes had a head-scratcher of a moment like he did on the July 21 when he was a cut-off man in between the cut-off man in a four-player relay to home plate from after the ball bounced off the wall above Johnny Damon in what would result in an inside the park home run for David Newhan.

Chalk it up to just a case of Manny being Manny.

After testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs for the second time in April 2011 as a member of the Rays, he decided it was best to retire from Major League Baseball.

In the 2013 season, he resurfaced only this time as a member of the Fubon Guardians known at the time as the EDA Rhinos.

Rumor at the time, according to news, reports that he would try to get on with a team from the Nippon Professional Baseball league.

Now comes word that he may resurface at the young age of 47, soon to be 48 by the end of the month.

He tells the Taiwan Times, “I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again. I also miss being around teammates and team dinners postgame. I know if I was given the opportunity to come in an organization as a player-coach, it would do great things for the organization and the league.”

Can he be the next Julio Franco who debuted in 1992 until retiring in 2008 making two stops of his own foreign stops in Japan (in 1995 and 1998 with the Chiba-Lotte Marines) and in Korea in 2000 as a member of the Samsung lions?

Time will tell.