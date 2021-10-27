Women’s volleyball looks to finish conference strong

Freshman Jayda Hamete goes up for a spike against East Los Angeles on Wednesday October 20th. Cerritos went on to sweep ELAC in three games. Photo credit: Courtesy of Jayda Hamete

The Cerritos College women’s volleyball team has had an up and down 2021 season.

Freshman Jayda Harris-Hamete says that the team has gotten better at dealing with certain struggles.

“There has been a lack of positive responses as a team when things get tough,” said Hamete.

“Volleyball is a mental game as much as it is a momentum game. Once things are not going our way, it becomes a matter of simplicity, focus, and positive mindsets.”

Getting back to basics and technique has been key in the Falcons’ wins this year.

Hamete says that the team really thrives off being the underdog.

“Our team knows we aren’t the tallest or the most physical,” said Hamete. “We have to use our skills to our advantage and perfect the things we can control.

Making big hustle plays, being loud, and communicating all play a big factor in gaining momentum.

“We also aren’t too proud to ask for guidance when things get rocky,” said Hamete.

Hamete stated that everyone has a role on the team and everyone fulfills their role to the best of their abilities.

Another key aspect of the Falcons’ success is trust.

“We’ve gotten better at trusting the person next to us in having our backs mentally and physically, no matter the outcome of the play or even the game,” said Hamete.

The Falcons are currently 9-6 overall and 5-4 in conference play. They have seven more games left in conference.

“It is going to be a tough stretch. We play four of the best teams in southern California,” said Hamete.

Hamete says that staying confident in how they play, taking care of their side of the court and responding to adversity the right way will help them get over the hump.

“It is not going to be easy. I am more than certain it will be a battle with each team.”

These young women have faced a lot of challenges heading into their 2021 season.

One of the biggest challenges for Hamete was learning to play a new position.

Hamete was used to playing the libero position, but when she came to Cerritos she was told she was going to be an outside hitter.

It gets hard and frustrating at times but my coaches always put me in check…and I’m really grateful for that,” said Hamete.

Hamete said that it was never really her plan to play volleyball at the next level until she came to Cerritos.

“Recently I started seeing my confidence grow stronger and I started to see myself playing at a higher level.”

Hamete’s dream school is The University of Hawaii at Manoa. Other schools she would like to attend include LSU and Dixie State.

Despite the schools Hamete named, she is not picky. She would love to continue her natural sciences major at any University.

“I would be more than happy to play anywhere that I can,” says Hamete.