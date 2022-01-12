NFL Teams Off-season Moves Leagues Around

The National Football League regular season has come to an end and playoffs have arrived. Teams who haven’t made the playoffs have tricky decisions on their hands. Should they fire or keep their head coach, general manager, or staff?

The first firing was announced on Jan. 10th, “Minnesota moves on from Mike Zimmer; head coach and Rick Spielman, general manager,” from Bleacher Report and Tom Pelissero via Twitter.

Mike Zimmer stated “I have given my heart and soul to this organization … [and] I’m sorry we didn’t get it done,” reported by Tom Pelissero. In other news, the Bears did the inevitable: they fired Matt Nagy, head coach and Ryan Pace the teams general manager, reported by Adam Schefter on Twitter.

Former Bears head coach Matt Nagy came out and put in a statement, “Players, coaches and support staff… Every day I tried my very best to honor the commitment you showed to the game and the organization.”

The former coach also thanked the organization, reported Tom Pelissero. Ryan Pace had similar sentiments when he addressed coach Nagy “Although we didn’t reach our ultimate goal, we accomplished a lot,” Matt Nagy was fired because of their 34-33 record and disappointing 6-11 season.

Joe Judge was fired from the New York Giants while David Gettleman announced his retirement, reported Josina Anderson. The Giants Co-Owners states that they were “disappointed with the lack of success we have had on the field” while also making it clear that they are on a lookout for a General Manager that would achieve that “on-field performance and results we all expect,” posted by New York Giants Twitter Account.

Adam Schefter reported John Mara, Giants’ co-owner, talking about Joe Judge, “I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed… unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.”

The most shocking news was the Dolphins firing Brian Flores, via Adam Schefter. Field Yates mentioned on his Twitter that ESPN was given Brian Flores statement which read, “I am grateful for the players, coach, and support staff who gave everything … to help us win games.”

Adam Schefter went onto Get Up, an ESPN-led show, pointing out that, “It just seemed like things were always a little bit sideways in Miami [and] not everybody embraced the coaching style of Brian Flores.” Ian Rapoport reports that “General manager Chris Grier stays a general manager” and that there was a “power struggle in Miami.”

On the Pat McAfee Show, Ian decided to point out the firing,”was not about X’s and O’s” and Ian thought “it may go the other way” – where Chris Grier would be fired. This was a major shock because the Dolphins went 8-1 for their last nine games with Brian Flores. The Dolphins went 9-8 in the 2021 season being third in the competitive AFC East Division.

“On Get Up” aired on ESPN, Robert Griffin III, quarterback for the NFL, gave his opinion, “A lot of people had him (as a) coach of the year candidate so what are they expecting?”

Overall, it has been a long day for these teams with opening positions for the head coaching positions on the Broncos, Jaguars, Dolphins, Bears, Giants, and possibly the Raiders due to having an assistant coach as head coach. There are plenty of great candidates so it will be interesting to see what these teams do next.