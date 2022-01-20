Super Bowl 56 Predictions

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: A general view outside of the stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The NFL postseason has now entered the divisional round. Eight teams still have a chance at punching their ticket to Superbowl 56.

The Los Angeles Rams finished off wildcard weekend on Monday night football against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium where the Superbowl will be presented on Feb. 13.

Here are my predictions for who will meet in the Superbowl. In the American Football Conference, we have the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans.

In the National Football Conference the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and the Rams are the final contenders left in the NFC.

The Rams will have to travel to Tampa Bay which will be the ultimate decision of whether quarterback Tom Brady will make another Superbowl appearance.

I have the Rams beating Tampa Bay just as they did in week three of the regular season and advancing to the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Rams showed us how explosive that offensive can be once the run game gets going. Both defenses have played great football but I see the Rams putting pressure on Brady and getting the win.

In the AFC I think Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes get into a shootout at Arrowhead Stadium, I have that Bills defense sealing the game on the fourth quarter turn over to send the bills to the AFC Championship game.

The Bengals will put up a good fight against the Titans however the Titans have had time to rest on their bye week and I see them advancing to the AFC championship game as well.

Star running back Derrick Henry is expected to return, I believe he has at least 100 rushing yards but the Titans defense finds a way to contain Ja’Marr Chase to move on against the Bills.

Green Bay has already beaten the 49ers this year by a field goal, the Packers are well rested and at home with Za’darius Smith and Jaire Alexander expected to play.

Green Bay has had a repetitive history of falling short in the NFC Championship Game for the last two seasons, but I feel as if this is the year they get over the hump.

The Rams have already been to Lambeau Field this year and lost in their week 12 matchup, I think Green Bay stays in control of this matchup at home.

I believe it will come down to, Titans and Bills, and, Packers and Rams. I have the Packers and Bills playing against each other in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi.

We would be watching Buffalo’s great defense up against the Packers high scoring Offense. It would be one of the best Super Bowl matchups we get to see in a long time.

I have the Green Bay Packers winning Super Bowl 56 in what could be Aaron Rodgers’s last dance as the quarterback for Green Bay. I believe the final score would be 34 – 28.

It would be well worth the wait for Green Bay Packer fans as Aaron Rodgers can bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Now if the Packers fail to get to the Super Bowl this year meaning if my prediction is wrong, expect Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to go and win Super Bowl 56.