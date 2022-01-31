Rams staying home and advance to Superbowl 56

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams are staying home in Super Bowl 2022 after a 20-17 comeback against the 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 30.

SoFi Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Rams, and Chargers, where Super Bowl 2022 will be hosted. For the second time ever in NFL history, the site for the big game will feature a home team.

Previously done by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 2021.

Rams quarterback, Mathew Stafford will make his first Super Bowl appearance in his first year with the Rams after being signed exactly a year before winning the NFC championship game.

Stafford, previously quarterback for the Detroit Lions for 12 seasons won more playoff games this season for the Rams than he ever did accomplish in Detroit.

The Rams started the fourth quarter down two possessions 7-17. Stafford connected with Rams wide receiver, Cooper Kupp for an 11-yard touchdown pass on third and one to make the score 14-17.

Despite two controversial challenge flags thrown throughout the game by Rams head coach, Sean McVay, Stafford, and the Rams offense kept their hopes alive despite nearly throwing an interception that would have sealed it for the 49ers after safety, Jaquisk Tartt dropped it.

The Rams would have to settle for a field goal which tied the game 17-17 late in the fourth quarter. The Rams defense rallied together to ensure the 49ers would not drive downfield and run out the clock as a delay of game forced San Francisco to punt.

San Francisco failed to put any point up in the fourth quarter. Stafford would lead the rams downfield, Kupp converted on third and three on a slant route and brought it down to the 12-yard line with three minutes left in the game.

The 49ers would hold the Rams down to a field goal as they took the lead for the first time in the game as Rams kicker, Matt Gay would convert the 30-yard field goal.

San Francisco would start with the ball with a minute left deep in their own territory. On third and thirteen, Rams defensive lineman, Aaron Donald forced pressure inside and caused 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo to throw an interception.

Rams inside linebacker, Travin Howard came up on the pick and sealed the win for the Rams with a minute remaining.

Stafford took to the field in a victory formation for the offense to finalize the win. The Los Angeles Rams punched their ticket to Super Bowl 56 after beating the 49ers after losing the previous six matchups.

Mathew Stafford finishes the game with 337-passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception after completing 31 passes on 45 attempts.

Cooper Kupp racked up 142-yards on 11 catches while catching two touchdowns. Rams receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. caught 9 passes for 113-yards who greatly contributed to the win over the 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl 2022.