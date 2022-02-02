Matthew Stafford trade proves well worth it

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to Terry Bradshaw while holding the George Halas Trophy as Cooper Kupp #10 looks on after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The trade for Matthew Stafford to the Rams is turning out to be one of the greatest trades in recent history.

His arm talent, experience, leadership, and his ability to make throws in the pocket are why the Rams made the trade and why they are where they are.

Stafford had a career year, finishing in the top five to 10 range in a lot of major stats.

Stafford finished third in the league with 4,886 passing yards while completing 67% of his passes. Stafford was tenth in the league in completion percentage.

Stafford was second in the league in passing touchdowns with an amazing 41 touchdowns.

He was also third in the league in yards per attempt with 8.1 and finished sixth in passer rating with 102.9. This is Stafford’s second-highest passer rating in his 13th year in the league.

Stafford averaged over 287 yards per game while leading the Los Angeles Rams to a 12-5 record, their best record since 2018.

Detroit Lion fans and long-time Stafford fans were not surprised to see Stafford perform the way he did this year.

The former first-round pick out of Georgia set several records while playing in Detroit.

He was the fourth quarterback of all time to throw for over 5 thousand yards in a single season. He was also the fastest player ever to reach 40 thousand career passing yards.

Stafford did this while playing for the poor franchise that the Lions are.

The main speculation that came from the Stafford trade was if he can get it done and win against good teams in big games.

It is safe to say that the 33-year-old proved everyone wrong.

During the regular season, the Rams were 4-5 against winning teams. Stafford was a little inconsistent in some of these games but still one four tough games against tough opponents.

Wins are not easy to come by in the NFL. Stafford and the Rams beat every team that they were supposed to, along with four wins against winning teams.

The NFL playoffs are where Stafford shined. Stafford was previously 0-3 in postseason play until this season.

Stafford has been outstanding, playing with a 116 quarterback rating.

In three games Stafford has six touchdowns with one interception. He is averaging 302 yards per game while completing 72% of his passes.

Stafford has led the Los Angeles Rams to their fifth Super Bowl appearance of all time and has shut all of the doubters up.

Whether the Rams win or lose it is evident that the Stafford trade was well worth it.

Although the Rams have done a fantastic job putting a team around Matthew Stafford, they would not be here without his quarterback play.

Stafford has proved himself to be a winner and it seems like the Rams are not going away any time soon. Real fans know how great of a quarterback Stafford is and a Super Bowl win will only cement his legacy.