Falcon’s volleyball suffers tough loss versus Eagles

Carissa Mendibles, No.8 (Soph) Setter, goes up to serve the ball on the Aug. 31 game against Mt. San Jacinto.

Cerritos Falcon’s volleyball began on Aug. 31 at 5:05 p.m. and the final score was 25-21, 8-25, 16-25 and 25-12 giving the Eagles the win 3-1.

Right off the bat, the energy both teams showed was amazing with both teams focused and calling out directions.

The series began great with the Falcons winning a tough set 21-25 and having more kills compared to the Eagles.

The Falcons had a better kill-to-attempts percentage that round and also had fewer errors compared to Mt. San Jacinto.

After a 5-1 run by the Eagles, the Falcons came back with multiple kills from Abby Gutierrez No. 22 (Soph) Outside Hitter and Sonye Garcia No. 17 (Soph) Outside Hitter.

In the second set, however, the tides turned and the Eagles ended the set on a 7-0 run to win the set 25-8.

From the second set on, the Eagles had a tough defense to score on and the Falcons had trouble returning some of the Eagles’ shots.

There were times when some Falcons players had trouble locating the ball and the Falcons’ defense struggled from the second set onward.

Trysta Vincelli No. 20 (Frosh) Setter, on the Eagles, had seven kills that set and the Eagles had 16 kills in total while the Falcons only had eight.

Gallery | 6 Photos Derrick Coleman Abby Gutierrez, (Soph) No. 22 Outside Hitter, looks to be lobbing the ball up to one of her teammates.

The third set was more of the same, Mt. San Jacinto went on a 12-4 run at the end of the set and won the set 25-16.

Kills by Alicia Vasquez No. 95 (Soph) Outside Hitter and McKenna Conklin No. 21 (Frosh) Outside Hitter put the Falcons in a hard spot to come back from.

Set four was the one chance Cerritos had in getting this game into overtime but the Eagles went on a 14-2 run at the beginning of the set and the Falcons lost 25-12 to lose the last set of the night.

The Falcon’s average K% (kill percentage) was .045 while the Eagles had a .254 K% and had three players who scored double-digit points.

Kari Hemmerling, the head coach for the Falcons, said that her team needs to make adjustments sooner and to now allow the same play to happen twice.

“You can get it quick [momentum], and lose it quick,” Hemmerling said, “We just have to be good at being good. Consistently good.”

The Cerritos Falcons look to get their first win and bounce back in the San Bernardino Valley Tournament on Sept. 2.