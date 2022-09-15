Cerritos Football looks to stay undefeated vs Allan Hancock

During the 2021 season, Offensive Lineman No. 54, Jonathan Manzo flattens a Tigers defensive lineman late in the 4th quarter. Manzo “pancakes” the defender flat on his back to help the Falcons score in the redzone.

Cerritos football is currently in the top 10 in the 2022 rankings and they will be going up against another undefeated team in Allan Hancock, who is in the top 20 on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.

Last season when Cerritos went up against Allan Hancock, they lost the game 15-6 and this year, the Falcons look to keep their undefeated streak this week.

“Hancock is a touch football team,” Head Coach Dean Grosfeld said, “It will be a good challenge and we look forward to playing at Home for the first time in front of a big crowd.”

The team captain and Pre-Season All-American Safety, Milo Lopez laid out his expectations for Saturday’s game.

“My expectations going into the game is going to be a very physical, smash mouth game,” Lopez said, “I am preparing by watching a lot of film and picking up their tendencies from film.”

“Just trying to get healthy and preparing my body for a long, physical game,” the All-American safety said.

The Sophomore quarterback for the Falcons, Jordan Simpson, expects to have a better performance compared to last year when Cerritos played against Alan Hancock.

“We are preparing against them by improving the little mistakes and issues we went through,” Simpson said, “It made us better and going through things like this early allows us to improve sooner than later.

Jonathan Manzo, an offensive lineman and team captain for Cerritos, also talked about his expectations for the team.

“My expectations for the team as an offense is for us to play [like] the last game against Fullerton,” Manzo said, “But, fixing those minor errors we made like blocking assignments.”

“The way I’m preparing for this game is taking practice serious[ly], focusing on the mental errors I made and leading my position group in having a dominant performance against our opponent,” the offensive lineman added.

Manzo stressed the importance of this game, “This is a huge game for us … because last year we did not perform to our ability and look to change that from the first drive to the last.”

“I expect the upcoming game to be a great challenge for our players and staff,” Seth Damron, head coach for Allan Hancock, said, “Cerritos is traditionally a powerhouse football program and after watching film, they are no different this year.”

“Looking at some of the Cerritos’ personnel, they have some really good players in all three phases of the game,” Damron said.

Cerritos Falcons look to stay undefeated against and ranked in the top 10 when they go up against another undefeated team in Allan Hancock on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.