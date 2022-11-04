Falcons Soccer beat East Los Angeles 7-0; advanced to second round of playoffs

Lissette Saucedo (No. 6) scores her first goal and laughs with her teammates as the Falcons stomp ELAC 7-0 on Nov. 4.

The Cerritos women’s soccer team won a 7-0 victory against East Los Angeles (ELAC) on Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. to move onto the second round of the South East Conference Tournament (SCC).

They played ELAC three days ago on Nov. 1 where the final score was the same, 7-0.

Instead of having a 90-minute game, the game was shortened to a 70-minute match and began a bit earlier than the start time, 2 p.m., starting at around 1:50 p.m.

Both teams agreed to the 70-minute match because ELAC only had 11 players on their team.

The first half began with the Falcons forward, Meghan Legayada (No. 23) Sophomore, scoring a quick first goal with only one minute in the game.

With the score being 1-0, the Falcons constantly put pressure on ELAC by having 11 shots on goal in the half and their defense held firm throughout the game.

Gallery | 5 Photos Samuel Chacko No. 3 Mary Morales, Sophomore defender, tries to keep the ball in play while the defender rushes to trap her during the Nov. 4 game versus ELAC.

Halfway through the first half (15:24) and Lissette Saucedo (No. 6) Frosh, scored her first goal of the year via a low-rolling shot to keep the Falcons in front 2-0.

As it nears the end of the first half, Sophomore Valerie Becerra (No. 4) midfielder scores as she was assisted by Frosh defender Samantha Martinez (No. 14).

The Falcons almost tripled the number of shots on goal, compared to ELAC, and that pressure didn’t change in the second half.

Throughout the game, you can hear them communicating but in a more calm nature, showing that the moment wasn’t too big for them and there were no nerves.

Falcons Sophomore middle fielder Victoria Adame (No. 13) scored in the opening minutes of the second half and her teammate Lauren Vazquez (No. 10), Sophomore Midfielder/Foward, scored a couple of minutes later (49:01).

The final goal came near the end of the game as Sophomore Katie Alexander (No. 7) midfielder, scored her fourth goal of the season.

“Honestly, today we showed great comradery definitely worked more as a unit, more as a team,” she said, “I definitely commend ELAC for working hard.”

“I guess it’s stepping up our intensity,” Alexander said about adjustments, “We definitely need to be more aware and way more focused than we have the past two games.”

Frosh Samantha Martinez (No. 14), who’s a nursing major and a right back for the Falcons, talked about the team’s performance.

Martinez said the team played really good because they played as a team and gave it their all.

The women’s soccer team for Cerritos will be finding out very soon who they will be going up against in the second round.

What is guaranteed is that they will be playing in the second round of the SCC tournament at home on Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.