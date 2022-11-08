Women’s soccer takes 7th place in SCC tournament with 3-1 PK win

Falcon’s Meghan Legayada (No. 23), Sophomore, Midfielder/Forward, has one of the four Falcons shot goals on the Nov. 8 game versus LACC.

The Falcons women’s soccer team wins in tough rain and wind versus Los Angeles City with it coming down to Penalty Kicks, winning 3-1 on Nov. 8 at 3 p.m.

Samuel Chacko Meghan Legayada (No. 23), Sophomore, Midfielder/Forward, runs after the ball as LACC players trail her on Nov. 8.

After staying in the tents for 30 minutes, because of the heavy rain, and the quick warm-ups, the Falcons women’s team played through the rain.

The first half was back-and-forth with neither team scoring as both goalies played perfectly, saving all the attempts coming at them.

Freshman Victoria Ruiz (No.1), the Falcons’ Goalkeeper, had four saves and a total of 113 saves for the season.

Surprisingly enough, the game got to halftime and both coaches met at the tent and asked each other, “Do you want to continue the game?” and decided to do Penalty Kicks to get rid of the tie.

It got so bad that the turf was getting muddy and even the tent at the scorer’s table and the Falcons’ tent was moving wild, with one of the tents quickly losing the roof.

With the freezing-cold temperatures, the Falcons initially thought they won and slid through the mud after winning the game but there was one last penalty kick for Los Angeles City.

The shot was blocked and the Falcons yet again slides through the mud again and won the game 3-1.

After the game, Head Coach Tressa Troglia talked about the win and the future of the women’s soccer team.

“The wind, the rain played a huge factor, anticipating skips and bounces,” she said as she was freezing in the rain.

Head Coach Troglia said that her team performed great and said that she’ll be building off the strong Sophomore and Freshman talent they have but also focusing on their studies.

This will be the Falcons’ last women’s soccer game this semester as they ended their season on a high note, having a 6-9-3 record.