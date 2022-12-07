Talon Marks names Angelia Romero and Davon Booth Athletes of the Semester

Angelia Romero, the Talon Marks MVP of the Semester, looks to shoot the ball during the game against Chaffey on Sept. 21.

The first person who ran away as the MVP for the men’s section is Running Back Davon Booth, who plays football and is in his Sophomore year at Cerritos College.

He rushed for 1,442 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 10 as he took Cerritos to an 8-3 record as the Falcons ranked in the top 10 according to the CCCAA.

This isn’t the only recognition Booth has received as he’s named for All-Nation Division Central League (First Team Unanimous RB), he received an MVP performance during the Western State Bowl game and won the Western State Bowl all in one year.

“I have to thank god first and foremost!” Booth said, “A big shout out to my coaches and I couldn’t have done any of this without my teammates.”

“My teammates were having some amazing games where I felt like they deserved a lot of awards that I’ve received.”

“Receiving the awards that I’ve gotten throughout the season was quite surprising,” Booth added, “I’ve always thought I could do better, I was never satisfied with what I did.”

“I’m honored to rush over 1,000 yards this season,” the bowl MVP said, “Not too many people can do that so to say I was able to accomplish that was amazing.”

“This past season was one of the books [and] although we didn’t get where we wanted to be, we made up for it in our last game of the season,” the Utah State commit said.

“I’m forever grateful for the ones who supported me through this journey,” he added, “This is something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

The MVP for the women’s side is Angelia Romero, who also had a historic season of her own.

She was the fourth player in school history to score 101 goals and had 50 assists for the season (eighth most in a season).

Romero scored 159 goals in her career (ranking sixth in Cerritos’ history) and received 1st team for the season in a row.

Her favorite athlete is Serena Williams, loves rollerskating and threading eyebrows.

Romero hopes to transfer to Cal State Long Beach and follow her aspirations as a nurse.

“Angelina is the type of player that even though she is on the opponent’s scouting report, she still manages to lead the team in goals,” Women’s Water Polo Head Coach Sergio Macias said.

“101 goals in a single season is an amazing accomplishment and not easy to do,” he added, “I believe she scored almost twice the amount of goals this year than she did last year as a freshman.”

“Angelia leads by example,” Macias said, “When the team waters her hustle plays, it elevates our team level of play.”

“She is soft-spoken but a fearless competitor, which makes it enjoyable to watch her play.”

When asked how he felt about Romero’s record-setting season, he said, “It made me proud that she was starting to realize how good of a player she is.”

“She went from being a role player from last year to being a dominant player this year, which is why she was recognized in so many ways.”

“The recognition individuals received based on their performance is a result of the team chemistry we carried throughout the season,” Macias said about the water polo player’s recognition.

“The group battled all year and competed against the best teams in the state.”