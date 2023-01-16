Falcons wins nail-biter versus ELAC 66-60

Cynthia Almanzar (No. 10) Sophomore guard, looks to drive in for a layup during the Nov. 16 game versus Grossmont.

The Cerritos Women’s Basketball team clashed heads with the East Los Angeles Huskies in a 66-60 win which snapped their 2-game losing streak.

The Falcons started the game fast and furious with an early lead as the was taken place on Jan.11 at 5 p.m.

Cerritos let go of the lead for a brief moment and played a very tight-fought game but returned and maintained the game in their favor.

The team’s stats were very impressive throughout the game as they went 100% from the free throw line which is very tough to do in any game.

They were also able to score 33 points off of 31 turnovers and went 10-21 for 3-pointers.

Coach Trisha Kozlowski said that there are ten new players on the team and they are a very young team.

“Anytime we can gain experience from tight games that’s just going to get us ready for conference play where we go up against our rivals Long Beach, El Camino and LA Harbor,” Kozlowski said.

“I think just composure with the ball, making the right decisions even if teams are trying to speed us up which we did today,” the coach added, “We finished the game out and we executed. We have some players really step up and play great for us.”

Coach Kozlowski also mentioned that it was a much-earned win and they are a tough, working team.

Guard, Bridgette Mclntyre gave her thoughts about how they’re turning things around after the previous losses.

“I think we always have positivity, but I think knowing that we’ve had a tough time with the past games, we locked in this game and told ourselves that we weren’t going to lose,” McIntyre said.

“We have always been doing that but there was a sense of positivity that was uplifting that was really uplifting today for everyone and I think that’s why we won.”

Mclntyre also leads the team in scoring in this game with 20 points against East LA.

A couple of her teammates were also scoring at will, guard, Damarie Saldivar had 15 points as well as guard, Ashely Miller who had 12 points.

The Falcons have now won four of the last eight games and sit at 8-10 overall and the team is also 4-2 at home and 2-4 on the road.

This team is playing very well, almost every game has been a very close game so as long as the team continues to play the way they did against East Los Angeles.

Cerritos looks to continue this win as they fight to get over .500 and get in the standings when they take on El Camino on the road on Jan. 18.