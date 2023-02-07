Cerritos basketball takes down Compton 77-62

Sophomore Gordon Boykins (No. 0), Guard puts in a tough layup as the Falcons look to go 4-2 in their conference games on Feb. 3 versus Compton.

The Cerritos Falcons dominated the Compton Tatars 62-77 on February 3, adding another win to their 3-game winning streak.

The falcons shot at an efficient 53% from the field going 26-49 and 20-26 (76%) from the free throw line.

This game was completely one-sided as the falcons outplayed the Tatars on almost every positive statistical category in the game other than steals and points in the paint.

Cerritos outrebounded Compton 33-25 and got great support from the bench, outscoring Tatar 29-4.

Led by No. 1 Cameron McCoy (Forward), who had eight points off the bench and Dennis Johnson who had 10 points a combined 18 of the 29 bench points for the falcons.

This was a game for the falcons where everyone who stepped on the court scored including Kaden West who scored a deep mid-range shot that had the crowd up on their feet.

It was a special moment for the team as Kaden West is a player for the Falcons who is deaf and to see a moment like that is heartwarming and it was also very inspiring.

The Falcons Guards went off as Jalen Shores (No. 5), led the Falcons in scoring with 16 points 5-8 from the field and 5-5 from the free throw line and Gary Williams, who put up 14 points and six boards.

There were only three ties and zero lead changes throughout the whole game once Cerritos got off to an early 7-0 run they never took their foot off the gas.

After the win, Shores said, “I felt like we played with good pace, we got the ball into the paint, we didn’t settle for as many three’s as we usually do, and it helped us come up with the win.”

Shores had some kind words to say about his teammate Kaden West after his special moment, “He is at practice every day and works as hard as all of us and it was amazing to see him go out there and make that shot.”

“I think were paying attention to our scouting report, we are definitely a lot more unselfish around this time of the season, we are getting big contributions from different guys every night,” Coach May said after the win.

“We got a tough four games coming up and we are in the hunt for the league title and that’s what we want to do.”

He also shared some thoughtful words about Kaden West, “For him it’s everything, he loves basketball more than all the players in the gym combined and he had a special moment and we are proud of him.”

The Falcons played an impressive game improving to 17-7 on the season and hoping to take the league title.

There next game is on the road against LA Southwest on Feb. 8 at 5 p.m., which they lost the last time they matched up against each other and hoping to seek revenge against their conference opponents.