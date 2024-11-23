Categories:

Falcons Football dominates on sophomore night

Falcons center Lawrence Pacheco, getting set before snapping the ball during the Cerritos College vs. ELAC football game on on Nov. 16, 2024. Photo credit: Michael Delgado


“It feels good to go out with a bang on the home field,” wide receiver for the Cerritos College Falcons, Chase Grosfeld, stated on their win against ELAC 49-23 in their last regular season game on Nov. 16.

Cerritos offense was electric as they put up a season high, 49 points along with having 436 total offensive yards.

This offensive performance had ELACs defense frustrated with two teammates getting into a fuss with under 30 seconds left before halftime.

Most of the offensive yards for Cerritos College came from their passing game, as they had a total of 330 passing yards.

Quarterback for the Falcons, Dylan Eldredge, was faced with adversity this season rehabbing from his second ACL tear and played a huge role in this dominate passing attack.

He passed for 73% of their passing yards with 241 yards and had seven passing touchdowns.

“It felt great…it’s been a long year for me rehabbing back from my second ACL tear and you know, I just really wanted to be out there this season with my guys,” Eldredge expressed about his performance.

He continued “It’s really thanks to my receivers and my line really, because our receivers do a great job of getting open and so it’s hard to miss them.”

One of those receivers who did a great job was Chase Grosfeld who had seven receptions, 139 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

“We played good, and I got a few catches and was able to make some big plays…it’s just what we practice every single day,” Chase Grosfeld said.

Chase Grosfeld also commented on Eldredge’s performance, “Dylan’s a great quarterback we’ve known this and he has just dealt with injuries and hopefully he will get a lot of opportunities at the next level…I’m really happy for him he had a great night.”

Falcons wide receiver, Saxson Va'a, checking his alignment, while also being lined up against ELAC linebacker, Nayson Randolph, during the Cerritos College vs. ELAC football game on Nov. 16, 2024. (Michael Delgado)

Head Coach for the Falcons, Dean Grosfeld, said, “Dylan’s been through a lot and he deserves to have a great night and that

shows what kind of talent he is.”

“For him to come back and finish that way was awesome,” Dean Grosfeld finished.

The Falcons finished this season with a 5-5 record and Dean Grosfeld is looking to improve for next season.

“We just got to keep building. We got to get some luck to turn our way, for sure,’ he said.

Dean Grosfeld also shared that he is in need of support from the administration “We need some things going, we’re down some coaches and we need support.”

He continued, “We went from four coaches 10 years ago to I’m by myself, I’m the only full time coach here and they got to do something, our defensive coordinator last year retired, and they don’t replace them.”

Dean Grosfeld will work really hard to get the administrations support for the young men who he feels are deserving of it.

“We got great kids at Cerritos and they’re resilient and they’ll keep battling but we just got some bad luck this year. Our programs, the top program, so we’ll get it back on track,” Dean Grosfeld finished.

The Falcons next regular season will start Sept. 2025.

