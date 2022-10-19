Transcript: Violence against women sex workers must end now!

Sex workers, allies and friends protest on June 11 at 2:30 p.m. in Vancouver.

Diana Morales: Many people rely on sex work as their only source of income and there’s nothing wrong with that. Sex workers have been dealing with harassment for over the years.

It’s time for that to end. Not only are they getting verbally and physically abused but also murdered in some cases.

And no consequences are made. That is because women sex workers constantly getting dehumanized. And that’s not right.

A woman shouldn’t be to blame for what she chooses to do with her body.

Since the pandemic sex work has been growing and becoming more popular with sites like Onlyfans.

Women are not the only sex workers. Men are on there to. Yet women are constantly being brought down.

Men are some of the biggest consumers of sex work. Yet most not all feel the need to attack women.

Sex work is real work. This women deserve the protection and respect. It’s time for people to speak up and stand up for sex workers.

Whether it’s in person or online. Don’t be scared they deserve it

[pause]

and they deserve to be seen as humans. Sex worker rights are basic human rights.

Thank you, this is Diana from TalonMarks.