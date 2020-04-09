A Day in the Life of Luis: Talks of death and hook-up culture

"A Day in the Life of Luis" is a weekly personal column written by Luis Lemus.

Many empires that fall from grace are documented and talked about for centuries.

Some just end.

Unfortunately the last name of Lemus ends with my death whenever that day comes.

Sure, there is my brother but he doesn’t have the last name.

It’s certainly funny if you look at it through a fucked-up lens.

If you were to go back and tell a younger Luis and tell him that, odds are he would have laughed in your face.

“Hook up culture“ is not my thing so it wasn’t long before giving up the swipe life.

What is astounding is the fact that people don’t talk to each other, interacting with the other to find the similar interests you both might share.

Random question but what happened to people meeting in the park or the library and the seed of love slowly starting to form from there?

You can keep the game of the mediocre app that will only give you what you think if you are seeking a “quick fix“ if you know what I am referring to.

That is definitely not what I am in search of. Maybe when I was a kid but not now.

Everything is digital these days and it’s a fucking horror using this as Exhibit A.

I don’t like the fact that I have to swipe and swipe only to not get a reply back when you say on your profile “NO HOOKUPS” or the fact that you clearly state “MESSAGE ME IF INTERESTED” only to put in the time and the effort to make a unique message to send and never hear back.

For the majority of you hooking up, have at it because that’s not what I want.

Maybe this is one example where life is meeting the “fictional” movie “Her”.

Theodore tells his “girlfriend” Samantha, “‪‘Sometimes I think I’ve felt everything I’m ever going to feel. And from here on out, I’m not going to feel anything new, just lesser versions of what I’ve already felt.”

Amen, brother. Amen to that.

With that said, ladies and gentlemen, have the quick fix you need.

I’ll be here hoping for that one special day where I meet that special woman.

R.I.P Lemus. Or not.