‘The Mandalorian’ S2 Episode 1 review

Tusken Raiders and The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN, season 2, exclusively on Disney+. © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved. Photo credit: Lucasfilm Ltd. & Walt Disney Company

It’s been one year since the Season One finale of “The Mandalorian” with it ending with Mando taking the Child and searching the galaxy for others like him.

With Season Two starting, on his quest to reunites the Child with its own kind, Mando (Pedro Pascal) travels to another part of the Outer Rim in search for information regarding other Mandalorians who may help him.

He ends up returning to Tatooine to look for the Mandalorian leading him to Mos Pelgo, a city that hasn’t been seen on the map of the planet since the Galactic Civil War.

When he gets there he meets the Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) who has taken Boba Fett’s armor and weapons as his own. Mando demands him to give him the armor, with violence in the air, until a Krayt Dragon stops their confrontation.

Vanth makes a deal with Mando that if they can kill that creature then he will get his armor. Mando agrees and sets off with him to find the creature’s den in hopes to destroy it.

They meet with a tribe of Sand People and work together to come up with a plan to take the dragon down.

With the beast dead and salvaged for meat, Vanth gives Mando Fett’s armor. He leaves the area with the child and a good chunk of meat for themselves.

Unbeknownst to them, a man looks at Mando from a mountain top and turns around showing to the audience that the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett is alive and has plans of his own to get his armor back.

The plot of the first episode was good and gives off the sense of how episodes are going to be this season, while also continuing world-building and introducing new characters.

I also enjoy the theme of this episode, as normally opposed sides, the citizen and Tusken Raiders, have to work together to overcome a large threat.

Also, it’s very nice to see some little Easter eggs from the series and subtle nods to past movies and lore. It shows that Jon Faveru knows his stuff when it comes to Star Wars.

The camera work and cinematography is fantastic, using the same techniques that were used in the first season but improving on them. The same goes for the environment and set design, as each costume and makeup looks impressive.

The acting is really well done as Pedro Pascal still continues to make his character both badass and interesting, showing how little dialogue can be well implemented. Timothy Olyphant also gives off a stellar performance, showing off how a space western character from the Star Wars universe look like.

All in all, Mandolorian Season 2 Episode 1 is an amazing start to the season, bringing back the space western vibe that we saw last year and amping it up even more.

The episode gets a ★★★★1/2 out of five stars, a shining example of good storytelling and starting a season off strong once again.