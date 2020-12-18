‘The Mandalorian’ Chapter 16 review: a jaw-dropping, tear-jerking finale

(L-R) The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN, season 2, exclusively on Disney+. © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved. Photo credit: Walt Disney Company & Lucasfilm Ltd.

The final episode of season 2 has hit and has left many fans in tears over the conclusion and it rightfully deserves every bit of it.

Peyton Reed returns to direct this episode and let’s see what he does differently than the second episode of season 2.

The plot of the episode is that after the crew of the Slave-1 captures Dr. Pershing’ and takes over his ship they go to find Bo-Kataan to recruit them t rescue the child in exchange she would be the one to kill Gideon and take the Darksaber.

they agree and head on over to Gideon’s ship to take the fight to him, breaching the ship and heading to the control bridge while Mando stayed behind and waited to go and search for Grogu.

before he could head to the cell he gets stopped by a dark trooper confronting it. After the struggle Din managed to destroy the droid and continue his search all while the others continued their assault to the bridge.

He finally finds the cell but stops to see Gideon threatening to kill the kid unless he drops his weapon, telling him that e will let him go with the child if he leaves him alone.

Before Din can take the child he gets blindsided by Gideon as he tried to sneakily slice him which led to the two fighting with Manado finally using the Beskar staff to defend himself. In the end, Mando became the victor and cuffed Gideon taking him to the bridge.

Before they can make their escape a platoon of dark troopers returned trying ot break into the door. But before they could bust in an X-wing landed in the hanger and from it came a person with a black cloak which turned out to be a Jedi as the individual starts to mow down each and every one of them.

The crew encountered the Jedi which turned out to be Luke Skywalker as he felt the force within the child and is willing to take him to complete his training.

Both Mando and Grogu say their heartfelt goodbyes with Mando taking off his helmet with his eyes filled with tears telling how he’ll miss him and finally taking him back to his kind ending Season 2.

But that wasn’t all as a post-credits scene teases what might come next in the Mandalorian series as we see Jabbas Palace being run by Bib Fortuna not long after we see Boba and Shand killing Bib and his guards as Biba takes over the throne and a title appears “The Book of Boba Fett”.

The plot was just fantastic as it was a nonstop episode filled with action and thrills while also cleaning up and clearing up plots that the series has had since the second season started.

The acting was great Pedro Pascal was really amazing in this episode and nailed that emotional scene at the end, he was destined to lay this role and he rightfully deserves an Oscar or Emmy.

Just taking a moment to thank Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for giving us Star Wars fans one of the best shows of all time and for redeeming the franchise and making it great again what once divided fans now joined them together to enjoy this show that has everyone cheering and celebrating the conclusion together.

Overall with the season finale, it rightfully deserves it with it ending it on such a high note it definitely tops every single episode from seasons one and two.

Chapter 16: The Rescue gets a ★★★★★ making it one of the best episodes in this series and one that can not be topped ever.

Thank you all for being on this journey from start to finish and see you all in the next chapter in the Star Wars universe.