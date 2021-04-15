‘Pac-Man 99’: A fast-paced/intense battle royale

“Pacman 99” is a battle royale-style game taking 99 players into a game of Pacman. Become the last Pac standing to win the entire game. Photo credit: Oscar Torres

With “Super Mario Bros. 35” gone from the Nintendo Online Service, many people were wondering what will happens after the game gets taken out.

What follows is an addicting, fun battle royale that puts 99 people in one room, only instead of shooting people to be number one, they have to survive a horde of Ghosts as everyone’s favorite yellow ball… Pac-Man.

The gameplay is just like regular Pac-Man but multiple new additions to it make the game feel fresh and enticing for fans and non-fans of the yellow ghost-eating mascot.

The goal of the game is to be the last Pac standing and it’s not an easy task. Many obstacles will stop the player if they’re not careful enough.

On the screen there are sleeping ghost, when Pac-Man eats then it goes to one of the bigger ghost, collect a power pellet and eat all of the ghosts in a row to max out the score sending the ghost to other players.

From there they become jammer Pac-Man. It doesn’t kill Pac-Man but it does lower his speed. As more people get out, more jammers will come and if there are too many and a ghost is chasing the player then it’s game over.

The red jammers are what should be more worrisome, as that one will actually kill Pac-Man.

The only way to get rid of the jammers is by collecting fruits. This will also respawn pellets and sleeping ghosts as well.

As the game and rounds continue, the speed increases making it difficult to move and focus with tons of stuff being thrown at the player.

There are other modes and custom themes that people can get but sadly those are paid DLC.

That’s one of the main flaws about this game, the main mode is fun but having to pay to play against CPUs and time attack does sound a bit like paying for stuff that should have been in the game.

But they did the same with “Tetris 99” so it probably their choice to do it If it worked with Tetris.

The custom themes are all interesting as their all from classic Namco games like Galaga and Dig Dug.

However, it can be difficult to tell which one’s are the ghost and which one is the player.

Getting into matches is quick and simple and games can take two to five minutes depending on how good a player is so it’s easy to get back into another game if a player loses.

Overall “Pac-Man 99” is an incredible game to keep NSO members enticed after losing Mario 35.

With lots of intense matches and fun gameplay, that’ll be a game that many people would enjoy playing for a long time.

The game gets a four out of five. A great game in the “Pac-Man” franchise and a great game to add to the Nintendo Switch Online service for members.