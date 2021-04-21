‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: ‘Truth’ is a moment of relative peace before the storm

Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved. Photo credit: Marvel Studios & Walt Disney Company

Directly following the highs that episode four reached, episode five of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has big shoes to fill. Being the penultimate episode of the series, it’s expected to set up the events that are bound to occur in the finale.

It does do this, but not quite in the way that many would expect. Rather than building up to a bombastic finale by having epic confrontations that would have our heroes reaching their limits, the episode decides to do the opposite and allows us to step back and have a moment of respite.

Following the horrific actions committed by John Walker (Wyatt Russell) in episode four, Bucky (Sebastian Stan) and Wilson (Anthony Mackie) confront him. A fight ensues and ends with the pair defeating Walker and Wilson keeping the shield.

Wilson also has his trademark wingsuit broken during the scuffle. Following the scuffle, Wilson abandons his wingsuit in favor of the shield.

Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) goes into hiding, recuperating after the death of one of her fellow Flag Smashers at the hands of Walker.

The rest of the episode follows what our protagonists do during this time. During a period of relative “peace” where neither side is retaliating, we focus on where our characters stand prior to the final conflict.

Wilson has an inner conflict with himself, debating on what the shield represents and whether he should hold the mantle that was left vacant by Steve Rogers.

Looking for guidance, he visits Baltimore to meet with Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) a former super-soldier who served during the Korean War.

Revealing the truth of the atrocities that he experienced during his time as a super-soldier, he leaves Wilson with the sentiment that he feels that no black man would ever strive to become the new Captain America.

Episode five feels as if it’s where the commentary of modern-day America has reached its peak, with Bradley perfectly encapsulating the feelings that have been present in our current political and social climate.

Wilson returns home to repair his families’ boat. Bucky assists as well and leaves a package that was sent from Wakanda specifically for Wilson.

The standout moment for the episode is when Wilson and Bucky part ways, with both men agreeing to pay their dues: Wilson will move forward and strive to become a Captain America that modern-day America needs, while Bucky will work to make reprimands with the individuals he hurt during his time as the Winter Soldier.

Morgenthau and the Flag Smashers eventually meet up in New York and plan to launch an attack on the Global Repatriation Council as the episode ends.

Episode five, ‘Truth’ succeeds in its smaller, more intimate moments. The episode opens with an intense, well-choreographed fight sequence, yet it pales in comparison to many of the dialogues that the protagonists have with each other.

While “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” may not be as flashy or bombastic as the show that preceded it, “WandaVision”, excels in its dialogue and providing the audience with meaningful sequences.

‘Truth’ gets 4.5 out of 5 stars. It’s an excellent penultimate episode and sets up for an exciting finale.