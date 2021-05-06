‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ has compelling start to Filoni’s new series

(L-R): Crosshairs, Echo, Wrecker, Hunter and Tech in a scene from “STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH”, exclusively on Disney+. © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™ All Rights Reserved. Photo credit: Lucasfilm Ltd. & Walt Disney Company

The premiere of ‘The Bad Batch’ leaves fans excited as the brand new series gives a more in-depth look at Clone Force 99 and the path this series is going to take.

When the show was announced after season 7 of The Clone Wars was finished, many people doubted that a series with characters we’ve barely met would be good. But perhaps the doubters were mistaken

The show takes place immediately near the end of Revenge of The Sith as Clone Force 99 gets sent to the planet in order to help Jedi Knight Depa Billaba and her Padawan Caleb Dume to skirmish a separatist assault.

However, their victory comes short when Palpatine gives the order to the clones to kill all the Jedi. The clones attack and kill Depa. Caleb runs away with Hunter and Crosshairs following after him.

Hunter tries to calm him down since he does not know what’s going on but Crosshairs has no problem with killing the kid and tries the shoot him.

Caleb escapes, with Hunter and Crosshairs going back to the group, learning about Order 66 and getting orders to go back to Kamino.

They get back but notice everything is not the way it was with all the clones acting different and shock troopers in the cloning facility. They meet a young female clone named Omega who’s genetics are unorthodox as the groups.

Admiral Tarkin visits the base and evaluates the clone troopers to see if they are fit to be of use to the newly formed Empire. He tests the Bad Batch capabilities to see if they’re fit to fight for the Empire.

After the evaluation and looking into the report Crosshairs made, Tarkin sends them on a mission to Onderon to take down a separatist base. Once they get there, the Batch are quick to discover that it was actually an insurgence of former Republic fighters who don’t agree with the Empire’s rule.

After discovering that they were being watched, they get back to Kamino to save Omega but get captured and taken into custody. However, Crosshairs gets taken to Tarkin to get his inhibitor chip established making him turn against his squad mates.

The Bad Batch and Omega decide to go rogue and leave Kamino without him.

The plot was great as it shows where the show is going and what to expect for the series.

The animation is spectacular as each environment and facial animation was so perfectly detailed. It’s incredible to see where all the budget went into this project.

The voice acting was good, as Dee Bradley Baker returns to play the clone troopers, including the Bad Batch, and what detail he gives for each character. The tone and voices of each member is great.

Overall the episode is a great start to the series, with it feeling close to being Clone Wars season 8 while being it’s own thing.

“Aftermath” gets a four and a half out of five stars. A great return to form and another great start to one of Disney+ more hyped shows.