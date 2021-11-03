Heimir Björgúlfsson’s unique habitat at Cerritos College

Icelandic artist Björgúlfsson displays his masterpiece called “Artics Are Not For Everyone.” This display represents various themes such as evolution, nature and humanity. The exhibit runs from Oct. 24 – Nov. 6 at Cerritos College in the fine arts buildiing.

Heimir Björgúlfsson’s exhibition called “Arctics Are Not For Everyone,” represents the effects of urbanization and climate change in a natural environment.

His art is displayed in the Cerritos College fine arts building and is available for viewing until Nov. 6.

The exhibition contains surrealist sculptures in front of a hand-drawn paper with bright, gaudy pink neon signs.

Björgúlfsson created a masterpiece that is confusing at first, but incredible once the depth to his art is understood. There are clearly awkward yet interesting sketches of bird feet on the wallpaper that allow a viewer to interpret the meaning.

According to Björgúlfsson, the sketches of the bird’s feet represent a pseudo-Darwinian evolutionary classification system. Viewers interested in evolution within nature would be very intrigued by Björgúlfsson’s exhibit.

The Bachelor’s degree holder from both Amsterdam and the Netherlands displayed a gorgeous, bright pink neon light that says “Arctics Are Not For Everyone,” which reminds viewers of the unique title.

Björgúlfsson represented in his exhibition how animal species are made to adapt to the changes within the environment such as climate change and urbanization.

There are several different three-dimensional assemblages of rogue taxidermy spectacles that cause a shocked feeling because of their large size.

When looking at the unique arrangement of the hand-drawn backdrop and three-dimensional figures, it raises curiosity within the viewer’s mind. The unique idea shown in window dressing can be seen in the fine arts building at Cerritos College.

Björgúlfsson was aware of how humanity and the natural environment can have an awkward connection, which is what the exhibit shows since there is a variety of narratives within it.

It’s extremely interesting to see the way Björgúlfsson combined nature and humanity in the window dressing.

Björgúlfsson mentions that the scientific stringency of the illustrations are undermined from the neon overlay of a giant pink talon that casted its eerie glow.

It’s evident that there was a lot of passion and effort put into the exhibit by Björgúlfsson because of how many details were put forth in the window dressing.

Björgúlfsson has been exhibited in various group and solo exhibitions throughout Europe and the United States, such as the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery and the German Stenersen Museum.

People who find evolution within nature and human interaction interesting, should definitely stop by and appreciate Björgúlfsson’s beautiful work.