Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is proof the MCU is losing its magic

The cast of Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania in different positions for the movie’s poster. Photo credit: Marvel Studios

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was touted to be the movie that started phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a bang, but instead opens with a whimper.

Many fans were unhappy with the film because it felt sloppy, the editing, the choreography, and the lackluster storyline or sequencing of the film.

It didn’t do much better with the critics, according to Rotten Tomatoes the movie was deemed to be rotten with a rating of only 47%.

This is only the second MCU film to get a rotten rating, The Eternals proved just as bad earning the same rotten tomato score as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The film is a mess, it’s chaotic and not in a good way. It is just all over the place with no true forward movement.

Not even keeping up to date on the MCU can make sense of this mess. Despite watching all the lead up to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the movie’s plot and storyline had me scratching my head, and losing interest all throughout the film.

The entire film felt like the storyline didn’t go anywhere or develop, it felt stagnant and also lacked the classic comedic touch Ant-Man films became known for.

The writers of the film missed connecting with the audience because the script of the movie lacked any whiplash and lacked a true storyline.

Marvel movies have been struggling to make a big splash with the people and at the box office ever since Avengers: Endgame which came out in 2019.

Marvel movies used demand a sort of buzz around them that always had people talking about and excited to see the movie even before it comes out, all of which has simultaneously disappeared.

Many of Marvel’s recent films haven’t lived up to the hype they’ve been dealt, that is with the exception of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the studio has lacked the acclaim it used to get back in Marvel’s phase 4.

After phase 4 of the MCU concluded with Avengers: Endgame a void was left to be filled with the next great villain to follow in Thanos’ footsteps.

The movie would go on to introduce a new villain in Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors which was perhaps the only good thing about the movie.

The actors were undoubtedly amazing as always, especially Jonathan Majors’ rendition of Kang the Conqueror which got praised by many highly touted critics across the movie industry.

The problem with the movie was quite clearly not on the actors but more on the writers who failed to grab the audience’s full attention or at the very least peak their interest.

All in all Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was a movie in which I wasted two hours of my life watching that I wish get I could back.

I would give the movie a 2/10 because the movie was all over the place, the plot and writing were not good