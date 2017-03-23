When two worlds collide

Addison Favela, engineer major, attempts to take the best possible shot he can of the cat, as he enjoys one of his favorite past times: photography. Favela is also a United States Marine Corps veteran who spent nearly five years with the military branch. Photo credit: Marck Parra

Addison Favela, engineering major, inserts a new roll of film into his vintage film camera, ready to forget the troubles of his past and focus on capturing the best shot he possibly can.

As a Marine veteran, Favela admits that adjusting back to “civilian life” can be difficult for a military veteran, but finds satisfaction in the small things that life provides, photography being one of them.

“It’s really relaxing looking through the viewfinder of a camera,” Favela explains. “It’s kind of like you are looking at something in a completely different perspective; it can be a very meditating experience, really.”

Favela spent nearly five years with the Marine Corps, after a Marine Sergeant peaked his interest in the military branch during a recruitment held at the high school he attended.

Favela, who got to visit some of the most exotic countries on Earth during his tenure with the Marines including, Afghanistan, Japan and Thailand, now finds his way to Cerritos College where he hopes to transition back to normality while pursuing a career in engineering.

In regards to photography, Favela initially meant to take the course just to cross out a requirement that is needed for transferring to a four-year university, but was pleasantly surprised at how drawn he got into the art that is photography.

“I didn’t really think photography was all that interesting, to be honest,” Favela begins, “I thought it was just going to be point-and-shoot and you’re done, but there is so much room for creativity that I think that’s really cool.”

In Favela’s opinion, there are aspects that both being in the military and photography, film photography in particular have in common.

“The military is all about supervision, and your margin of error is so small because someone is always breathing down your neck, expecting the best out of you,” Favela admits, laughingly.

“Photography is kind of the same, especially film [photography],” he adds. “You don’t have the luxury of knowing what your shot is going to look like, so trying your best initially is key, because, again, you have such a small margin of error.”

Going to the military can be tough on anyone, but it goes beyond the individual.

Addison’s brother, Manuel, 19, admits that Addison’s departure to the Marines was tough for everyone in his family, especially for his mother.

“It was especially tough for my mother,” Manuel says, “Her biggest worry was his health, and whether or not he was still alive since he did face combat.”

Favela, like his family, couldn’t be happier to be back at home. He is now enjoying his time at Cerritos College.

Favela adds that one of his favorite things about attending Cerritos College is the nice, caring nature in which veterans are treated at the school.

“From my experience, the Veterans Center is really good,” Favela stated. “When I first got here, I got a little intimidated with not knowing how to apply as a veteran and such, but the people working there are very helpful. They made the process hassle-free.”

To him, all the help he gets there, helps him worry about one less thing and focus on the important things; his classes and his photography.

Aside from photography, Favela enjoys attending concerts and music shows as his favorite past times, admitting that he is a huge fan of the electronic rave scene that is so prevalent in today’s society, but doesn’t shy away from metal and jazz concerts.

Addison Favela: a man that is just trying to find his footing back into society.

Addison Favela: a true fan of the arts.