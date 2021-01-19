Cerritos College Umoja Success program molds future Black leaders

(From left to right) Prof. Damon Cagnolatti, Dr. Shelia Hill, Dr. Chelena Fisher, Ms. Clara Ross-Jones at the 2018 California Umoja Conference. They continue to lead the program at Cerritos College. Photo credit: Chelena Fisher

Cerritos College Umoja Success program is working to recognize and highlight the impact and importance of the Black community during Black History Month next month.

The Umoja Success Program is a statewide program designed by educators in the Bay Area in Northern California who were alarmed at African American students’ nominal retention rates.

The Umoja program at Cerritos College, which began in 2012, believes that it is essential for Black people, who have been continuously marginalized in this country, to be heard at Cerritos College.

Less than six percent of students at Cerritos College are Black.

Umoja is a word meaning unity and the importance of togetherness among family and community members.

The program is the catalyst for helping students achieve success in their personal, academic, and professional life beyond Cerritos College.

While the country takes time out of the shortest month of the year to recognize Black leaders and their contribution, the Umoja program celebrates Black success year-round.

Dr. Shelia Hill, a professor in the Counseling department and a leader in the Umoja program at Cerritos College, says Black History month is significant to the Umoja program.

However, Hill said it is not a focus because “we celebrate it every day.”

Hill believes it is essential to teach Black history to our students, primarily Black students, who do not have this sort of access at home.

Umoja feels that Black History month starts by acknowledging and appreciating Black students and inspiring the confidence to follow in other Black leaders’ footsteps. Students must learn about the people who look like them and made a difference, big or small.

Dr. Fisher, another professor in the Counseling department and a leader in the program, whole-heartedly agrees that it is necessary to see Black individuals and recognize the path they paved.

The Umoja program helps Black students learn about other Black people’s accomplishments because of similar experiences and aspires them to build on these legacies that are already paved for them.

Like Dr. Fisher, Dr. Hill believes that it is crucial for Black students in the Umoja program to learn about the people who look like them.

“It equips knowledge, inspires you, challenges you, and we gain strength from those experiences and give strength,” Dr. Hill states.

When asked for any advice to give to Black students to achieve their goals, Dr. Hill said, “believe in yourself, and if you can not do that, believe in others who believe in you.”

Umoja says that Black leaders celebrated in February did not accomplish their goals alone, they had help from others to achieve them.

Dr. Fisher quoted the African proverb, “If you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go together.”

A central principle in the Umoja program is that success is a collaborative effort – it is unity.

Dr. Hill advises students to join the Umoja program because it is equipped with academic and life support and cultural identity exploration.

While the focus may be on Black students, any student is allowed to join in to achieve success in their life.