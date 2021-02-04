Virtual events set to celebrate Black excellence, culture and history

Cerritos College and the Black Excellence Collaborative (BEC) have scheduled virtual events to commemorate Black History Month 2021. This year’s theme is “And Still We Rise.”

Although Black History Month is the entire month of February, the college kicked off the festivities on Jan. 26 with a virtual book reading of “How Do You See Us?” by Amy Nickerson. “How Do You See Us” is a book that explores micro aggressions, double standards and feelings of disrespect.

On Feb. 9, “Curl time: Part Three – Oh my hair!” features the owners of “Hair by Nikki L” and celebrity barber Maurice Manley II discussing ways to care for your hair during a pandemic if you are unable to visit a salon. To join this discussion use Zoom: https://cerritos-edu.zoom.us/j/95626716788 between 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The Umoja Success program is sponsoring the next Black History Month event on Feb. 16. at 11 am -12:30 pm. “Let’s talk about #Blackgirlmagic and #Blackboyjoy” is an open discussion about the meaning of Black excellence and the joy of Black culture. You can also join this discussion through Zoom: https://cerritos-edu.zoom.us/j/92963652675.

A virtual Black college expo will be held on Feb. 19 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. and on Feb. 20 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. This will allow attendees access to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other educational programs. Get on-the-spot college entrance acceptance and offers of scholarships once eligibility is confirmed. The Zoom code has not yet been announced for this event. But check the college site for updated information.

The next opportunity to celebrate Black History Month will take place on Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. with “Get your mind right,” sponsored by the Umoja Success program. “Get your mind right” will spotlight TED Talk speaker and therapist Thea Monyee. The topics for this group discussion are ways to get peace of mind and mental health strategies. To join this event use Zoom: https://cerritos-edu.zoom.us/j/96744398878

On Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., the “Visiting Writing Series: Chatting with Nate Marshall,” an English department sponsored event, will highlight some of the work of Nate Marshall, who teaches creative writing and literature at Colorado College. His body of work includes the “Breakfast of Poets,” “New American Poetry in the Age of Hip-Hop,” “Finna,” “Wild Hundreds” and the audio drama “Bruh Rabbit and the Fantastic Telling of Remington Ellis Esq.” For this event, you will need to register for the Zoom meeting.

“Be a Boss! Entrepreneur Roundtable” is the last event for Black History Month. It will also be held on Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Here you will have an opportunity to meet and network with some Black business owners and entrepreneurs. To join use Zoom: https://cerritos-edu.zoom.us/j/95028634770

If a person with disabilities may need special accommodations to participate in any of these events, submit a request to [email protected] All requests must be received at least seven school days prior to the event.