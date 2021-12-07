COVID-19 cases on campus this semester

Cerritos community college has been experiencing a decline in covid-19 cases since the vaccine mandate has been enforced. Photo credit: Vincent Medina

Despite campus efforts to minimize covid cases at Cerritos upon return to campus there have been 64 known cases recorded from students and college employees.

Current trends suggest that the implementation of the vaccine mandate has helped reduce the amount of covid cases on campus.

“I feel really comfortable with the mask and vaccine mandates,” said Maliah Lopez, a student part of the teacher track program.

Students are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while on campus to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Upon entering the campus students are required to complete a mandatory covid screening by OptimumHQ and present themselves with a verification screen so that they may receive a colored wristband and attend class.

On the digital screening participants will be asked if they have had a fever of 100.4 F or higher without fever-reducing medications in the last 24 hours; a cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, or a headache; a sore throat, congestion, or running nose; nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea and any new loss of taste or smell.

On-campus students are also asked whether they have had contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

If a student has traveled outside of California to another state or out of the country and plans on attending campus they must be vaccinated and receive a negative covid test three to five days after traveling. Upon doing so they must self-quarantine for seven days if they travelled to another state. If a student traveled to another country, they must self-quarantine for 10 days.

Maliah expressed, “The school has done a lot to minimize the number of covid-19 cases on campus, but I do not feel comfortable coming back and taking in-person classes. There are too many cases and I’m constantly getting emails about new cases [on campus].”