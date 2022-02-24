Free chiropractic services for students

Students can get free adjustments to relieve any joint pain by making an appointment with Student Health Services. Photo Credit: Creative Commons Photo credit: Creative Commons

Do you have bad back pain or joint pain that won’t go away? Cerritos College Student Health Services are giving free adjustments to students.

The free chiropractic service is offered by Southern CA University of Health Science. The university is supervised by doctor of chiropractic care, Manuel Urteaga, DC, MS, CSCS and clinical interns.

Free adjustments begin on Jan. 27 and end on Mar. 10. Chiropractic services are every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Cerritos students should take advantage of these free services because they can be very beneficial relieving joint pain in their bodies.

If students are second-guessing scheduling an appointment, there is no need to worry. The clinical interns and chiropractors will create a safe (and private) environment.

Dr. Hillary Mennella, the Dean of Student Health, says “we operate under patient confidentiality, we consider everyone’s individualized needs. Our exam rooms are private.”

The dean of Student Health makes it clear the patient’s information will remain confidential. Students shouldn’t worry about personal information leaking out because of the private environment.

Students or patients should take advantage of this free service because chiropractic services can be very costly.

“It’s free. Chiropractic services typically aren’t cheap. There are still some affordable places, but it’s still money out of your pocket. For instance, the chiropractor I go to is $150 each time I see them,” Mennella said.

“Paying a $19 student health fee for the semester is going to work with chiropractic interns and a certified chiropractor which is a huge bonus,” Mennella said.

Although the services are free, students are required to pay a student health fee. However, at least students aren’t paying over $100 for getting an adjustment.

If a student has a physical issue, getting a chiropractic service might help. All students can make an appointment based on if they want to get an adjustment or not.

The clinical interns and the chiropractic accepts all students which makes this service beneficial for all patients/students. Mennella said, “We can assist students with disabilities. Students with mobility issues. It’s a well-rounded program.”

Students who have disabilities and mobility issues can utilize this free service instead of going to another chiropractic building making them pay more than they should.

How long has Student Health Services provided free adjustments and will it continue? Mennella said, “We have had free chiropractic services since 2005, and we continue to offer it every semester with the exception of 20-21.”

If any students was unable to make an appointment due to high bookings, do not worry – Cerritos College will continue to provide free services next semester.

Dr. Mennella recommends students to take this opportunity and try it out. Getting a free adjustment is a great way for students to boost their health.