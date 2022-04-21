Hazel Ng, dietician of Cerritos College

During National Nutrition Month, Hazel Ng helped maintain a booth with interactive games that educated visitors on fat intake and healthier diets. Consultations and recommendations to free Cerritos classes such as Zumba and yoga were also advertised for those with greater interest. Photo credit: Hazel Ng

Cerritos College is host to a good deal of health-based professionals, and one such individual is Hazel Ng, a registered dietician.

Registered dieticians are experts on nutrition who hold enough insight to make regimens to help lead overall healthier lifestyles.

While retaining the same level of understanding, Ng tries to act more like a coach who counsels clients on what type of goals to set and what food plans can assist them in obtaining all the nutrients best suited for a healthier lifestyle that accommodates the client’s current health situation.

“I found the courses that are required are interesting and the prerequisites are courses that I am good at. Also, the dietetic field is very broad which allows me to have more options after graduation,” said Ng.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition and Clinical Dietitics at the University of California in Berkeley.

Ng said a professor at UC Berkeley pointed them in the right direction and worked with them to realize the benefits of working as a dietician.

“Also, the dietetic field is very broad, which allows me to have more options after graduation,” said Ng.

Liking the company of people, Ng felt that taking the role of dietician would not only allow for an opportunity to help other people but also speak with them more often, as the schedule of a doctor would have been too full to become more social.

Coincidentally, it is also a significant part of Ng’s job.

Ng said, “Creating a trusting relationship is important as I don’t just see patients once but I follow them for at least a few months.”

After 25 years of dietician work—with 10 of those years beginning with Cerritos in 2009—Ng said that she does not regret becoming a dietician.

Ng had been recruited during the Pound by Pound program after which it was decided she could continue providing professional consultations.

Aside from working at Cerritos, she also runs a private practice and enjoys biking with Her children.

Some students who visited Ng for medical advice include Beverlyn Pollard.

Pollard sought out Ng’s help for reasons relating to mental health that caused them to consume more junk food.

After losing a family member, Pollard realized that the rate at which she was gaining weight was harmful and decided that eating and exercise was an important goal at Cerritos College, where she learned about dietitian services.

She praised Ng’s level of care and the way in which Ng could instill enough courage in oneself to be more mindful when eating.

“I’m so glad to meet Ms. Hazel, I have lost so much weight, I went from 197 to 184 [pounds],” said Pollard, “Feels good to see change.”