Annual Job Fair at Cerritos College

This is an image of some of the students who took place during the annual job fair, which was located on the Liberal Arts Sidewalk. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

There was a job fair that took place at the Cerritos College campus where employers got a chance to meet students who wanted new jobs.

On May 3rd of this year, places like Amazon, Cerritos College Police Department, Edison, Knotts and Disneyland (to name a few) set up shop near the Liberal Arts Sidewalk.

Surprisingly, there were about 40-50 students that showed up during the annual job fair. which was the first in-person job fair Cerritos held since 2019.

Terrie Lopez, who is the Director of Career Services, talked about the event and what her thoughts were on the event as a whole.

“We just thought it would be a great opportunity to get a small event for employers and students,” Lopez said, “Employers and students we’re happy (it was worth it).”

Lizette Gonzalez, who is the student employment specialist, coordinated the event and talked about her thoughts on the job fair.

“I think it was a great turnout with employers and students and the feedback was that they were able to gather resources,” Gonzalez said.

Finding opportunities and looking for employment were the more popular responses on why students went to the job fair.

Martin Morgan, who’s doing logistics training, said he found out about the job fair because of his logistics training.

Morgan said it was helpful, “it shows me what’s out there and what kind of jobs they’re offering (pay and carriers that are out there).”

Devote was also a part of logistics training and he said it was helpful because it gives him a general understanding of the other jobs out there.

Christian S., who already had a job, explained that the job fair was helpful for him even though he had a job.

“Just having options (a lot of people rely on a single job and they don’t branch out),” Christian said, “pitfalls of college is that you’re guaranteed a job but having this facilitation helps.”

Just like Christian, Raul already had a job and also said that the job fair helps him to have a secondary option.

Students that are looking for employment like Filmon Garcia, who said he was graduating next year.

Garcia said that the job fair also helped him because it can help him find jobs easier.

While the job fair might not seem like an important event compared to the other events, this job event helps out the students and employers alike.

Employers can get more employees from doing job fairs and students, regardless if they have a job or not, can gain helpful knowledge from a job fair.

Even though there weren’t many people on the campus, there were tons of people who were interested in the annual job fair and found it helpful for them (in some way or another).