Major Fair comes back to Cerritos College

One of the many students in the major fair came to the engineering booth on Sept. 20.

Cerritos College held its first major fair, ever since COVID-19, on Sept. 20 and had a good amount of students turn out to the fair.

The major fair began at 11 a.m., near the Library, and Dr. Fierro also had a booth where he would answer any questions that students ask.

Just like the rest of the events here on campus, this major fair got good reception among the students who showed up to the event.

Amin Mataouti, an Engineering major, said that he went to the major fair because one of his friends asked him to come and talked about how students could find their major by going to the fair.

Gallery | 5 Photos Samuel Chacko Here's a photo of Amin Mataouti, an Engineering major, who was one of the many students I got the chance to interview.

Isabel Hurtado, a nursing major, said that she wanted to speak to the nursing program and talk to Dr. Fierro.

“[The event is] Really great. It gave me so much insight,” Hurtado said.

Rhys Pavan, who’s undeclared, said the reason why he came to the fair was to see all the majors.

A computer engineering student, Matthew Olivas, said, “I’ve been unsure if this is the right path I want to go or if I want to go to programming.”

Olivas said that he picked his major out of the blue and that he’s close to transferring to a four-year university.

“It’s been helpful and the best part is having real people you can talk to,” the computer engineering student said.

The computing engineering student said that he has anxiety and that the event was helpful because he didn’t have to go seek them out.

A pharmacist major, Michael, said that he just wanted to see his major and that the fair was very helpful.

The person who organized this event, Shannon Estrada, said that things are slowly going back to normal and that she’s happy that events are happening in person.

“Students have been asking tons of questions and that’s always good,” Estrada said.

The event organizer shouted out all of the different departments that came out and especially the technology department.

Just like the event organizer said, there was a good turnout for the major fair and the students sounded like they received plenty of great information during the fair.