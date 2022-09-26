Cerritos College holds E-Waste Collection Event

Cerritos College Environmental Club hosts is second battery drive during the E-waste collection event on Sept. 24.

Cerritos College Environmental club hosted the free E-waste collection event on Lot 1, near the stadium, of the college’s parking lot to collect older technology.

The event was hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all communities to come on Saturday.

The Environmental club teamed up with Teens against e-waste for anyone who has any technology that is no longer in use such as computer monitors, televisions, DVD players, copy machines, radios and more.

They also accepted single-use and rechargeable batteries but items like mercury-containing equipment, light bulbs, aerosol cans and liquids were not accepted.

This is the first E-collection waste event that partnered with Teen against e-waste, a student-initiated, student-led, nonprofit organization that helps raise public awareness of the issue of e-waste.

Teen against e-waste focuses on the call for action for e-waste reuse, reduction and recycling for a greener and healthier planet.

The environmental club did host a battery drive in Spring 2022, but this would be the first battery drive for the event.

Morgan Darragh, President of environmental clubs, shares her thoughts about the e-collection waste event.

“A lot of the electronic waste has certain metals in them that need to be recycled,” said Darragh, “A lot of this waste can’t be thrown into general landfills, so it’s important to have events like this so people can remove them from their homes.”

Darragh said, “Since this is our first event, we didn’t really have a set goal. I think after this one, we now have a goal going forward with how much we collected.”

The primary goal of this event is to provide an outlet for the community to get rid of any electronic junk that is no longer in use.