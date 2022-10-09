Cerritos celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with La Feria Latina

The mariachis invited Jesus Trejo to join them to sing El Rey by Vicente Fernandez on Oct. 6.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Cerritos College hosted La Feria Latina at the Performing Arts Stage, located near Falcon Square on Oct. 6 at 11 a.m.

The celebration welcomed guests to participate in games, eat free food and dance to the music provided by the mariachis.

The food table offered free pupusas, a dish originating from Honduras and El Salvador.

The pupusas were served with curtido; a mix of cabbage, red onion, carrots shavings, and oregano all soaked in vinegar.

Aside from the pupusas, the booth offered guests two choices of drinks, pineapple and horchata.

In front of the booth, on stage, the band performed classic mariachi songs such as “El Son De La Negra,” a song widely considered to be Mexico’s second national anthem.

The mariachis also welcomed any guests who wanted to sing alongside them.

Jesus Trejo Vargas, 21, a student at Cerritos College, went up on stage to perform a song by Vicente Fernandez called “El Rey.”

Vargas, who is majoring as a dental hygienist, says it was his first time singing in front of a crowd at this event.

To the right of the stage were the activity booths and one of the booths invited guests to play a match of Millennial Loteria.

Loteria is a game popular within the Hispanic community similar to bingo.

Millennial Loteria incorporates popular modern themes such as social media and memes.

One of the players, Ernesto Salazar, an accounting student at Cerritos College, was at the booth as a volunteer for Alpha, an organization that offers help to individuals in the Hispanic community.

“I’ve been part of Alpha for about a year and a half. I like to help out my peers in the community,” said Salazar.

The neighboring booth hosted a guess the flag game where participants win a prize for guessing which flag belongs to which country.

The booth next to it hosted a trivia game on Latin American history.

Participants spin the wheel, landing on a number corresponding to a question and if answered correctly, winners get a prize.

Rose Abrokwa, a nursing student at Cerritos College, was one of the volunteers running the trivia booth.

She heard about the event through the student government.

“It’s fun volunteering here, Abrokwa said, “I get to meet lots of people and test their knowledge of Hispanic history. I like learning about Hispanic history myself.”

La Feria Latina is a way for the people of the Latino community and people of other communities to come together and celebrate Hispanic Heritage month.