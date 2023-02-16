Cerritos student programming board hosts “Share the Love” event

Cerritos student spinning the wheel to try and win a squishmallow at the “Share The Love” event.

The Cerritos College student programming board hosted an event called “Share the love” where students were able to stop by, get some free chocolate and spin the wheel for a chance to win a squishmallow.

This event took place on Feb.13 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

If you didn’t win a squishmallow there was still a chance to win some Falcon’s nest merch or ASCC merch.

To have a chance to spin the wheel you had to receive three tickets from the two booths that were there and all you had to do was talk to the people at the booths.

The Cerritos student programming board is a student-led board that coordinates events for students to enjoy.

Several students gathered to speak to people at the booths to gain some information about different resources that are available at Cerritos College and to try and win a squishmallow.

“We are just giving out a bunch of information to the students,” Leslie Arrinez, the CalFresh outreach assistant said.

“My table specifically pertains to things CalFresh and I help students with questions they might have about eligibility if they qualify and things like that.”

Leslie also said, “Each student has a different situation so depending on what they answer, if they are in any of these or in the foster care program it’s tailored specifically to what the student’s situation is.”

Students can apply for CalFresh directly online through Getcalfresh.org and for assistance on the application, students can go to the Cerritos CalFresh page.

The other booth focused on the Falcons’ nest.

Angelica Profumo, the Falcons nest program assistant said, “We collaborated with the student programming board to give away squishmallows and chocolate to students and they have an opportunity to win swag from the Falcons nest or ASCC.”

“This is just a good opportunity for us to outreach to our students so that they are aware of the Falcons nest and the resources that we provide,” Profumo said.

She listed hygiene, clothing, food, emergency financial support and other items that Falcons nest has.

To find out about more resources that the Falcons nest offers and for the referral form students can visit the Falcon’s nest page on the Cerritos College Website.

Anyone can also donate and fund the nest.