Cerritos transfer students prepare for the future

Cerritos College hosted an event dedicated to students who are planning on transferring or who are committing to schools.

The college signing event was held in front of the library shade structure May 1, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

At the event students were able to stop by and take a picture holding a pennant of the University they are committing to as well as take pictures with Franco The Falcon.

The pictures were sent to students’ emails so they could post them on their social media account for family and friends to see.

Free yard signs were also given out to students, along with stickers and gems to customize the sign with.

Melissa Torres, transfer center staff said, “This is the college day signing fair where students that are transferring can take a picture with their school of choice flag as well as with Franco our mascot or if it is a student thinking about transferring then we also provide them a photo with the school that they’re wanting to commit to and we have sign in sheets as well as other information the transfer center has to offer for transferring students.”

Several students stopped excitedly to take pictures with their school of choice pennant, they also grabbed a light refreshment and snack to enjoy while decorating their yard sign.

“Me voy a transferir este semestre a Cal State Long Beach estor muy emocionada la verdad porque pues tengo este semestre que me voy a graduar y pues a sido dificil,

mi ingles no esta muy bien pero me esforze mucho para salir adelante y este es una meta mucho para mi y pues si estoy muy feliz.” said Ana Carpio who is studying to become an elementary school teacher.

Vyanh Tran a business administration student said “I was at the Grad fair last so I decided to stop by this event too, I’m here to take my picture with the Cal State Fullerton pennant and I can’t wait for graduation day I’m so happy for this new chapter of mine”.

“I am actually not transferring yet but I am planning to start my applications after this semester so I’ll see how things go,

I need to make an appointment with the transfer center but I would like to go to Cal State Long Beach since that’s where my parents went.” Said Miguel Alvarez a business major.

Students who are planning on transferring can head to the Transfer Center for more information and help on applications.