Off The Field: AEW grappling competition with recent success

Since its founding in 2019, All Elite Wrestling, (AEW), has reached new heights and have recently been on top of their competitor WWE.

AEW was founded by Shahid Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL franchise, and his son Tony Khan and was first introduced by former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes and his fellow signees in the form of independent star tag team The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, and Adam Page.

The promotion would then sign other successful wrestlers over the next couple months from the independent scene and other WWE alumni such as Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Sting, and lots more.

AEW would then choose to have their show dates to rival that of WWE in the time to come which were Wednesdays and Fridays to bring the wrestling wars back to life.

AEW has had an amazing past month in particular with the recent additions of WWE alumni CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and Adam Cole.

Ever since their creation two years prior, the roster and matches they have put on have been something to behold.

Most of the stars have been former superstars on WWE but chose to take their talents to AEW once their contracts expired due to various reasons but with one being a common denominator being creative differences between WWE C.E.O, Vince McMahon and C.O.O Triple H.

The current way WWE is run does not appeal to most audiences as they have recently mistreated and misused its roster as a whole. Most big signings or young call ups from WWE’s front have either disappeared or been reduced to middle of the card wrestlers.

On the other side of the spectrum, AEW’s young talent is always being pushed and led by its veteran leadership in the locker room and ring.

The best example of this is when CM Punk debuted on AEW and said, “I’m back because I want to work with that young talent that had the same passion that I had stamped out.”

CM Punk would then call out young AEW star Darby Allin for a match at AEW’s pay per view All Out.

September 5th, 2021 would be Punk’s first wrestling match in seven years since his departure from the WWE and every wrestling fan would be tuning in to watch his return.

Punk would go on to win and look like he never lost a beat in the ring with an amazing young star like Darby Allin.

AEW is even putting together dream matches that wrestling fans across the globe would have never saw coming.

Brian Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, recently faced off against former independent wrestling legend Kenny Omega in an amazing match that ended in a draw but entertained millions of die hard wrestling fans everywhere.

AEW continues to provide fresh matches and storylines and keep the fans wanting more and more as the company rises to glory.