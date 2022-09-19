Falcons fly high in 22-17 win over Bulldogs

Falcons wide receiver No. 9 Noah Sanchez celebrates with his teammates in the endzone after scoring the 34-yard TD. Sanchez hauls in the TD to cut the deficit as the Falcon’s score is 16-17 in the fourth quarter on Sat. Sept. 17, 2022. Photo credit: Roman Acosta

The Falcons kicked off in their first home game of the season against the Bulldogs in what was set to be a smash-mouth football game from start to finish.

The Falcon’s defense made its presence felt early in this game as they forced a three and out on the Bulldog’s first offensive series.

But the Falcon’s offense also struggled to pick up first downs and move the ball down the field early on as the Bulldogs forced throughout the entire first quarter.

The Bulldogs put together a drive with a minute left in the first quarter that carried on to the second, the Bulldogs got on the board first for a TD on an 11-play drive for 70 yards.

Cerritos responded right back on their next offensive series as Jordan Simpson found wide receiver Tyron Bates for a 45-yard reception which led to a 4-yard TD from Davon Booth on an option play.

The Bulldogs put together a 14-play drive for 60-yards that resulted in a field goal even after the Falcons attempted to ‘ice the kicker’ twice with two time-outs left to put the Bulldogs up 10-7 which ate up the clock with a couple of seconds left before the half.

They kicked off to the Falcons with seconds left in the first half which led to halftime as the clock expired during the return.

Cerritos received the kick to start the second half as their offense struggled to pick up first downs as the Bulldogs forced the Falcons to go three and out. It was also the flock on that Falcons defense that didn’t give up any easy yardage to the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs attempted a field goal from the Cerritos 21-yard line on 4th and 10 but was blocked by Cerritos defensive back Jhamell Blenman II and recovered by free safety Chandler Nixon.

Halfway into the third quarter, the Falcons were able to tie the game with a field goal on a 10-play drive.

The Bulldogs weren’t going to give up so easily as their next offensive series led to a 75-yard drive for a TD and extra point to put them up 17-10 against Cerritos.

Cerritos received the kick return and their drive led to the beginning of the fourth quarter. Cerritos was forced to punt only after five plays into that offensive series.

But it was that Cerritos defense all night long that ‘bent but didn’t break’ as they forced the Bulldogs to go three and out on a drive that resulted in negative yards.

Cerritos quickly gained momentum on offense as they were effective in driving the ball in a passing game attack, within three plays

Simpson found his receiver Noah Sanchez in the endzone for the 34-yard TD. Cerritos missed the point after attempt and still found themselves down by one as the score was 16-17.

The Falcon’s defense forced the Bulldogs once again to punt just after five plays.

The Falcons offense took control of this ball game as on 3rd and 10, Simpson scrambled and extended the play and found his tight end, Jacob Leija wide open in the endzone for the 39-yard TD pass.

With than four minutes after the TD, Cerritos attempted a 2-point conversion but failed still keeping a five-point lead over the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs went ‘hurry up’ offense and drove the ball down to the Cerritos 38-yard line. On 1st and 10, the Bulldogs fumbled the snap and the ball was recovered by the Falcons to end the ball game.

Cerritos would fly high with the 22-17 home opener win of the 2022 season. The Falcons will play at Southwestern Sat. Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.