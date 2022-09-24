Men’s Soccer rolls through San Diego Mesa 5-1

Ernesto Vergara, No.14 (Soph) Defender out runs the defender during the Sept. 23 game against San Diego Mesa.

Another one bites the dust as the Falcons’ smoked the Olympians’ 5-1 in a game that was over from the start.

Thirty-two seconds in Kobe Chavez, No.20 (Frosh) Midfielder split the defenders up the middle and scored the first points of many, assisted by Jason Alvarez, No.19 (Frosh) Forward.

Not too long after the Olympians’ make a goal of their own from David Virgin, No.27 (Frosh) Forward unassisted and made it interesting for the time being.

Although the Falcons lost the lead they stayed aggressive and eventually broke through for the 2nd goal made by Pablo Caparelli, No.9 (Soph) Forward, assisted by Chris Corona, No.21 (Soph) Forward to make it 2-1.

The Falcons capped off a dominant half with another goal from Chris Corona, No. 21 (Soph) Forward and assisted by Uriel Sanchez, No.11 (Soph) Midfielder boosting them to a 3-1 lead.

In the first half, the Falcons’ proved they were the better team by having 12 shot attempts to Mesa’s one shot.

One thing that stood out was the constant communication between players and coaches to ensure everyone was on the same level of thinking whether it was during a timeout or in the middle of the game.

Different half but the same result as the Falcons’ continued to put the beating on Mesa with a strike and goal from Antonio Negrete, No.16 (Soph) Midfielder taking it all by himself making it 4-1.

Last but not least the Falcons’ scored yet again with a strike from Diego Cortes, No.25 (Soph) Forward assisted by Pablo Caparelli, No.9 (Soph) Forward to reach the final score of 5-1.

The game was relatively clean with everyone playing respectfully while also keeping a sense of urgency, the Falcons had five fouls to Mesa’s three.

The Falcons’ made it easy on their Goalie Steven Ruiz, No. 0 (Frosh) Goalkeeper, only allowing Mesa three shot attempts the whole game compared to the Falcon’s 23 total shots.

When asked about how the team felt after a dominating performance Gabriel Oropeza, No.10 (Soph) Midfielder said, “Feeling great, we capitalized the chances we had and put one away within the first minute of the game.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the season Oropeza added, “Honestly I think we should be able to go undefeated.”

Head coach Benny Artiaza said he would like his team to have more of a killer instinct rather than going into cruise control after taking the lead.

Coach Artiaza added, “We hold each other in check… can’t get too big-headed here because people want your minutes.”

The Men’s soccer team has a chance to extend their undefeated season on Sept. 30 at Norco.