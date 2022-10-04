Falcons fall to Huskies despite great start

Falcons running back No. 6 Davon Booth looks for the endzone as the Falcons picked off the Huskies to start the 2nd half.

The Falcons got off to an explosive start to the ballgame as they marched down to the 6-yard line after quarterback Jordan Simpson connected with wide receiver Tyron Bates for 48-yards.

However, Cerritos would be forced to kick a field goal after failing to convert on third and goal as the Falcons took a 3-0 lead.

It’s been that Falcons’ elite defense who’ve shown teams that yards don’t come very easy as Giovanni De Leon picked off East Los Angeles (ELAC) quarterback Terrance Gibson on 2nd and long at the 26-yard line.

Simpson found receiver Jaceon Doss for the 17-yard pass that took the Falcons down to the 2-yard line.

Running back Davon Booth punched it in for the TD as they took a 10-0 lead after kicker Moz Bojorquez’s PAT was good.

Gibson would drive the Huskies down the field from their own 34-yard line as he threw for 17-yards and rushed for 10 before going down with an injury.

Huskies backup quarterback Frank Alvarez came in and on his first play found his receiver down the field for the 34-yard TD.

To start the second half, Cerritos defensive back Chase Nixon picked off Gibson for a 17-yard return. The Falcons would start their offensive drive on the Huskies’ 30-yard line.

Cerritos struggled offensively as they were forced to kick a field goal on 4th and 6 to take a 13-7 lead.

The Huskies drove down the field as Gibson would take it himself from the 1-yard line on third and goal on a quarterback sneak to tie the game 13-13 as they missed the PAT.

The Falcons went three and out on their next offensive series.

Gibson once again took it himself on the ‘option’ from the Cerritos 42-yard line as he took it ‘to the house’ for the TD as the Huskies PAT was good to take a 20-13 lead.

Cerritos would go three and out but were saved by a personal foul penalty on the Huskies.

On 1st and 10, from the 25-yard line, Simpson connected with Doss for a receiving TD to tie the game 20-20 late in the third quarter.

The Huskies’ next offensive series would carry to the start of the fourth quarter. ELAC drove down the field for 62-yards on 11-plays and settled for a field goal to take the 23-20 lead.

Despite the Falcons’ offensive struggles in this game, they tend to rally well on momentum shifts as Cerritos drove down the field on a 67-yard drive.

Simpson found wide receiver Michael Bruner for the 28-yard TD pass on 3rd and 10. The Falcons took a 26-23 lead as they missed the PAT.

Despite Gibson’s mobility as a dual-threat quarterback, the Huskies put together an offensive ‘air-raid attack’ as Gibson completed six passes for 79-yards as he found a receiver for the 23-yard TD pass.

ELAC took the 30-26 lead with 55 seconds left on the clock.

Booth rushed for 25-yards on two running back draw plays and was forced to use their last timeout with 15 seconds left as the Huskies sacked Simpson at the Huskies’ 38-yard line.

Simpson was ‘strip sacked’ from his blindside on a blitz as Cerritos had no choice but to recover their own fumble as time ran out on the play clock.

Cerritos falls to 4-1. Cerritos will play their first conference game against Chaffey at home on Sat. Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.