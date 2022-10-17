Cerritos brings the thunder vs Panthers 50-14

Sophomore quarterback Jordan Simpson No. 5 handoffs the ball to Sophomore star running back and Davon Booth as Booth scores the Falcons’ first TD of the game against Chaffey on Oct. 17.

Cerritos brought a ‘lighting fast’ start having dominated the Chaffey Panthers at home in their first league conference game on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

Despite weather delays due to rain and lightning, that stopped the game for 45 minutes, the game went on as scheduled.

Cerritos kicked off to the Panthers as Chaffey started their drive on their own 38-yard line.

The Panthers were quickly met by a ‘flock of Falcons’ as they lost yardage and went three and out on their first drive.

2022-2023 Football Date Opponent Result Thu, Aug 25 Mt. San Jacinto NO SCORE Sat, Sep 03 Pasadena City 33-31 W Sat, Sep 10 Fullerton 32-24 W Sat, Sep 17 vs Allan Hanco 22-17 W Sat, Sep 24 Southwestern 63-24 W Sat, Oct 01 East Los Angele 26-30 L Sat, Oct 15 Chaffey 50-14 W Sat, Oct 22 El Camino Sat, Oct 29 Palomar College Sat, Nov 05 Riverside Sat, Nov 12 Mt. San Antonio

The Falcons started on their own 34-yard line and quickly went to work as they leaned on the Utah State commit Davon Booth who rushed for 14-yards on his first carry.

Quarterback Jordan Simpson connected with Michael Bruner on a 39-yard pass that put the Falcons on the 10-yard line and resulted in Booth punching in the TD as the Falcons go up 6-0 due to a missed PAT.

The Falcons defense was causing pressure all night as they forced the Panthers to make mistakes early as the Panthers have to punt again.

Cerritos started their second offensive series on their own 15-yard line, Booth had a 60-yard run on 2nd and 5 that put the Falcons in the red zone before the 2nd quarter.

Simpson found his tight end Jacob Lejia for a 7-yard TD on 3rd and goal as the Falcons scored the 2-point conversion with a Booth run.

Falcons’ stop Chaffey again and Simpson ‘let it fly’ on the deep ball as he completed a 59-yard pass to wide receiver Jaceon Doss.

The Falcons were forced to settle for a field goal as kicker Abrahman Delgadillo’s kick was good as the Falcons took a 17-0 lead halfway in the 2nd quarter.

Cerritos got the ball yet again drove down the field with just enough time to kick another field goal as Delgadillo’s kick was good from the 32-yard line.

Booth set the tone with a 22-yard run on the first play of the 3rd quarter and another explosive run for 23-yards taking it to the Panthers 3-yard line.

On 2nd and goal, Simpson found Doss in the endzone on the 17-yard TD pass as they go up 27-0.

The Panthers next series was cut short thanks to a great defensive play made by the Falcons as linebacker Angel Garcia picked off the pass at the 42-yard line and returned it for 20-yards.

On 2nd and 5, Travys Davis scored from the Panthers 7-yard line to put the Falcons up 34-0.

Chaffeys next offensive series started late in the 3rd quarter led to the Panthers scoring their first TD at the start of the 4th quarter.

Michael Hayes, Running back for Falcons, fires back with his own score and makes the game 47-7.

The Panthers once again kicked off to Bruner who had a 69-yard return and two plays later, Running Back Marcus Minor scored the rushing TD in the 4th quarter, making it four running backs who scored for the Falcons.

Chaffey once again scored leaving a minute left on the clock as Cerritos ran out the clock to beat the Panthers 50-14.

“They [the team] were laser focused and it even shows with the lightning delays, they stayed focus,” head coach Dean Grosfeld said.

The Falcons’ head coach said that El Camino, their next opponent, is a big rivalry game and that his team will be locked in and ready to go.

Cerritos will play El Camino away in the ‘Milk Can Game’ on Sat. Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.