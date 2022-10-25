Falcons keep Milk Can in 22-20 victory over Warriors

Defensive lineman Izaac Tauiliili recovers the football in the endzone for a TD in the first quarter against El Camino on Oct. 22. Photo credit: Roman Acosta

The falcons secured the 22-20 win over the El Camino Warriors after a last second field goal attempt by the Warriors hits the uprights and doinks the post.

Things were looking slippery for both teams early on in this game as the Warriors and Falcons went back to back series punting the football to each other in the rain.

Falcons’ defensive end Zyier Thorton (No.13) Soph, forced a fumble as the ball rolled back into the endzone and was recovered by defensive tackle Izaac Tauiliili (No. 57) Soph for a Cerritos TD to give the Falcons a 7-0 lead.

Once the rain cleared up in the beginning of the second quarter both teams’ offenses started clicking.

Quarterback Jordan Simpson (No.5) Sophomore, found his receiver Michael Bruner open for a 47-yard gain on 1st and 15 and running back Davon Booth (No.6) picked up 25-yards on the next play to give the Falcons good field position.

Simpson then connected with Bruner once again in the endzone for the 14-yard TD pass as the Falcons took a 14-0 lead.

El Camino drove down field into Cerritos territory however a fumble jeopardized the Warriors good field position as Linebacker Jonathan Fuamatu (No. 10) linebacker, recovered the ball for the Falcons on the Cerritos 45-yard line.

It seemed as all the momentum was on the Cerritos sideline despite being on the road because after that fumble, Simpson launched the deep ball to wide receiver Jaceon Doss (No.11) Frosh) for the 55-yard TD pass.

Cerritos missed the point but still led 20-0 halfway through the second quarter.

The Warriors later in the second quarter forced the Falcons to put in their own territory, as the rain picked up again in the game a bobbled exchange on the punt lead to a fumble as the Warriors picked it up around the Cerritos 20-yard line and ran it back for a TD.

The Warriors missed the PAT as the Falcons still led 20-6.

With two minutes left before the half, El Camino put together a hurry up offense as they drove the ball down field for 75-yard on a 10-play drive for the Warriors TD, the Warriors PAT was successful as the score was 20-13 at halftime.

Cerritos pinned El Camino down at their own 2-yard line, but the Warriors possessed the ball for six minutes on a 16-play drive for a TD, the Warriors drove 98-yards down field to tie the game up 20-20.

Cerritos was forced to punt on their drive that carried into the start of the fourth quarter.

It worked out well for the Falcons pinning the Warriors at their own 15-yard line.

The Falcons blocked the punt as the ball rolled in the back of the endzone for a safety, Cerritos took a 22-20 lead.

With less than 30 seconds in the game, the Warriors burned all three timeouts to force the Falcons to punt backed up at their own 15-yard line.

A roughing the passer call gave the Warriors decent field position to attempt a field goal with just seconds left.

The Warriors field goal unit was sent out to attempt the game winning field goal.

The kick was up and just the uprights as the sound of the doink was all that was heard at that moment.

The Falcons offense with a second left in the game lined up in victory formation, took the knee and the ball game was over.

The Falcons secured the victory bringing the Milk Can back to Cerritos as the Falcons play Riverside at home on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.