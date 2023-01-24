Preview: Falcons baseball blowout Antelope Valley in scrimmage

The pitching stood their ground to hold Antelope Valley to just one run.

Cerritos College steam role over the Antelope Valley Marauders 10-1 on Jan. 21 at 12 p.m.

Regardless of it being a scrimmage game, the Falcons showed no mercy against the Marauders, making sure they don’t get any life throughout the game.

The Falcons jumped up early at the bottom of the first inning with a 2-0 lead then one more run at the bottom of the third.

However, the Marauders got their first run on the board as they scored a home run in the top of the fourth inning as the score becomes 3-1.

The Falcons wouldn’t take their foot off the gas pedal as they earned three more runs at the bottom of the eighth then four more at the bottom of the ninth.

Pitching coach Maxwell Gibbs thought the team played very well and was at its best.

“Expectations are always as high as they could be,” Gibbs said.

“Every year we preach to our kids that we want to always shoot for the highest point and win the whole thing and I think it just takes one step at a time day-by-day as long as they’re sticking to the plan I think the season will go according to plan.”

Pitcher, Justin Almeda said they came out with strong energy and the game proved what they can do as a team.

“I think our expectations are to take the road to Fresno and obviously win states,” Almeda said, “We’re going to take it one game at a time, we look forward to win conference this year.”

“We know a bunch of teams [are] sleeping on us this year and expect us not to be as good as we usually are but it should be an exciting year for us.”

Almeda also mentioned that they have a lot of good depth in their pitching, hitting and defense and have a great team all around.

The Falcons will begin their journey on Jan. 27 against the Hornets at Fullerton College and have their first home opener on Jan. 28 with a rematch against the Hornets.

Everyone get the popcorn, sunflower seeds and peanuts ready because baseball season is back and the Falcons are fired up and ready to play.